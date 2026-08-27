2027: Large Crowd As Adebutu, Iyabo Obasanjo Flag Off PDP Campaign in Ogun

Thousands of residents and party supporters, on Wednesday, trooped into the streets of the three federal constituencies in Ogun Central Senatorial District as the Peoples’ Democratic Party officially flagged off its campaigns for the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections.

In Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency, where the flag-off began at Agbado Station, residents waved excitedly from the streets and balconies of adjoining buildings to welcome the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Ladi Adebutu; his running mate, Alhaja Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo; the party’s senatorial candidate, Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo; and other leaders of the opposition party.

In Abeokuta North Federal Constituency, where Dele Olaleye is the House of Representatives candidate, the campaign train was also greeted by a massive crowd that had waited from as early as 10am to receive the PDP team at NTA Junction, Totoro.

Residents and party supporters trooped out to welcome the team, chanting solidarity songs as the senatorial and governorship candidates assured them of purposeful representation at the senatorial and federal constituency levels.

It was equally a standstill in Abeokuta South Federal Constituency, where Toyin Amuzu is the House of Representatives candidate for the party. Thousands of supporters trooped out to receive the campaign train and followed the convoy to Ake Pavilion, where the Ogun Central flag-off rally was held.

Speaking during the flag-off rally at Ake Palace, the party’s governorship candidate urged supporters and residents to vote for a tested and trusted candidate in Senator Obasanjo, saying her track record while she represented the district had not been matched.

Adebutu said Ogun Central must bid farewell to non-performance and vote for liberation. He urged residents and party supporters to come out en masse to vote for the PDP in 2027, stand by their votes and resist intimidation.

Adebutu stated that with the PDP, the best times would be restored in the country.

He said: “I want to remind you that the best times of Nigeria have largely emerged under the leadership of our great party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), exemplified by what Baba Obasanjo did as a cornerstone for his successors. Happy days are coming again, very, very soon. In January, a new dawn will break for the betterment of our people.

“I therefore urge you all to make up your mind to reject this oppressive APC government with your vote. You must chart a better tomorrow for yourself and your children. You must all turn out in your large numbers to vote for the PDP in the coming 2027 elections.

“Be ready to stand by your votes, resist intimidation and use the power of the ballot to say enough is enough to misgovernance and maladministration.”

On her part, Obasanjo said she was glad that everywhere she went, people pointed to the work she did when she represented the district from 2007 to 2011 and served as Commissioner for Health from 2003 to 2007.

The daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo promised to do more to ensure that the people benefited from the dividends of democracy.

Obasanjo also called on residents of the state to support the PDP’s return to power and make life more comfortable and rewarding for everyone in the State.

Residents and supporters who took turns to speak pledged their loyalty to the PDP candidates and assured them of their votes in January.

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