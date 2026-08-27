Reacher Corporate Tech Launches to Bridge the Reach-Trust Gap

Reacher Corporate Tech (RCT), a Lagos-based technology and brand growth company, has officially commenced operations, positioning itself as an integrated partner for businesses and institutions seeking to strengthen their digital presence, public reputation and brand visibility.

The company was established in response to a recurring challenge identified by its leadership during technical and brand audits of established Nigerian organisations: businesses with genuine revenue, significant reach and years of hard-earned credibility can lose public trust through seemingly minor gaps in their digital infrastructure.

These gaps can include broken contact links, incomplete Google Business profiles, outdated websites, inconsistent branding, poor search visibility and disconnected digital platforms. While such issues may not immediately appear in financial or sales reports, RCT says they can gradually undermine a brand’s credibility and influence how prospective customers, partners and stakeholders perceive the organisation.

“Visitors don’t complain when something feels slightly off. They just quietly recalibrate, trust the brand a little less, and move on without ever saying why. For a brand that took years to build credibility, that’s an expensive kind of silence,” said Boma Al Onyanabo, Founder of Reacher Corporate Tech.

“We built RCT on one principle — reach without infrastructure is fragile, and infrastructure without visibility is invisible. Our job is to make sure neither is left to chance.”

RCT operates across four core disciplines: Information Technology, Media and Public Relations, Strategic Consulting, and Independent Audit.

At the centre of its offering is its Brand PR & Media Visibility service, which is supported by a managed publication and social distribution network designed to help clients strengthen their public visibility and communicate their work to relevant audiences.

The company’s supporting services include website development, search engine optimisation and discoverability, mobile application development, email marketing and YouTube channel management.

RCT’s delivery model is built around a four-stage methodology — Diagnose, Build, Amplify and Prove.

The process begins with an assessment of a client’s existing digital footprint, allowing the company to identify technical, visibility and brand-related gaps before recommending or implementing solutions.

The Build stage focuses on addressing identified infrastructure and digital presence requirements, while Amplify covers the strategic distribution of a brand’s message across relevant media and digital channels.

The final stage, Prove, is designed to provide measurable evidence of delivery, enabling clients to assess outcomes rather than relying solely on activity reports.

“What sets this apart is the discipline behind it. Every engagement starts with evidence, not assumptions, and ends with something the client can point to and verify,” said Temitope Famakinde, General Manager of Reacher Corporate Tech.

“That’s the standard we hold every deliverable to, from a single audit to a full campaign.”

RCT says its prospective client base includes small and medium-sized businesses establishing their online presence, growing brands preparing for launches or repositioning, institutions seeking to modernise their digital footprint, as well as public and corporate figures seeking to manage and strengthen their professional reputation.

The company also incorporates recognised governance and technical principles into its service delivery, including ISO 27001 information security principles and ITIL service management practices. RCT says these frameworks are applied according to the size, requirements and operational realities of each client rather than through a one-size-fits-all approach.

According to the company, its integrated model is designed to address a common problem in digital brand management, where websites, search visibility, applications, public relations and reputation management are handled by separate vendors with limited coordination.

RCT instead seeks to provide businesses and institutions with a single partner capable of connecting their technical infrastructure with their visibility and reputation objectives.

The company is now accepting new client engagements as it begins operations in Nigeria.

About Reacher Corporate Tech

Reacher Corporate Tech (RCT) is a Lagos-based technology and brand growth company operating across Information Technology, Media and Public Relations, Strategic Consulting, and Independent Audit.

The company positions itself as an integrated partner for organisations seeking to strengthen their digital infrastructure, discoverability, public visibility and professional reputation.

RCT’s guiding principle is “Engineering Digital Trust.”

Media Contact

Temitope Famakinde

General Manager, Reacher Corporate Tech

info@reachercorptech.com

0810 988 4550 / 0912 434 6638

www.reachercorptech.com

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