Appeal Court Upholds Judgment Ordering INEC to Derecognise Mark-led EXCO

By Eric Elezuo

Since the triumphant return of the 44 kidnapped pupils and teachers of Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, questions from many quarters have flooded the media space as to the actual mechanism employed by the Federal Government, Oyo State government and the security agencies to secure their freedom.

To the average victim of the kidnap, and the families, the measures or method are inconsequential as the return of their loved ones to safety is all that matters. But to the average Nigerian, analysts, observers as well as stakeholders, it is imperative that the wherewithal of the operation that led to the safe return of the victims unhurt, is presented in the public for the consumption of the generality of Nigerians.

Nigerians recall that in recent times, no known police or military operation has led to the return ofa any kidnapped victim as many governments have been known to part with alleged huge sums of money to secure releases of abductees. It is therefore, not out of place for the nation to question the whys and hows of the supposed rescue as contained in the Federal Government’s statement early Friday evening, after 57 days in captivity.

Recall that a statement by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, stated that the victims were freed through the efforts of security agencies.

“Finally, all the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Oriire, Oyo State, have been rescued by our security agencies,” Onanuga wrote.

He further disclosed that eight members of the kidnapping gang were arrested during the rescue operation and are presently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Onanuga said the rescue operation did not involve any exchange or concession to the kidnappers, noting that a notorious gang leader whose release had been demanded by the abductors remains in custody, and is being prosecuted for his alleged crimes.

“In the course of the rescue operation, eight of the kidnappers were arrested and are now in DSS custody, while some of them were neutralised. There was no quid pro quo in the rescue, as one of the terrorists, a kingpin whose release was demanded by the kidnappers, is being prosecuted for his atrocities. The security agencies will give full account soon,” he noted in the statement.

In a video shared alongside the statement, a woman believed to be one of the rescued teachers was seen thanking President Bola Tinubu for securing their release. The schoolchildren were also seen eating biscuits and joining the teacher in chanting, “Thank you, sir,” at the end of her remarks.

“Hello sir, our father, we are grateful. Mr President, sir, we are grateful. We understand your commitment to our safety and we appreciate all you did for us. We could see your hand in this. Thank you very much. Every security operative tried so much, and that is why we are still alive today. We are very grateful to you. Thank you very much,” the teacher said.

In a separate statement on his X handle, Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, also announced that the abducted children and teachers were freed alive and unharmed, stressing that “no ransom was paid” and “no concession was made.”

He also directed emergency response agencies to work with the Oyo State Government to provide medical care and other relief support for the rescued pupils and teachers.

But responding via his verified X account, lawyer and human rights activist, Dele Farotimi, expressed doubt at the government’s narrative questioning the whereabouts of the the kidnappers if it was an actual rescue operation. Farotimi believes that money has once again changed hands in form of ransom before the kidnappers could let the victims go.

In the post, Farotimi asked about the number of terrorists that were captured or killed during the rescue operation, and how many people will be charged with the killing of Mr Adesiyan and Mr Michael yedokun, who were shot during the kidnap operation, and beheaded while in captivity respectively.

“If they were truly rescued and not ransomed or returned pursuant to phone calls between the terrorists and the government, how many terrorists were captured or killed?” Farotimi statement read.

Providing more information however, a former operative of the Department of State Services, Seyi Adetayo, gave an insight into how the security operatives secured the release of the abducted pupils and teachers without paying ransom or exchanging prisoners.

Adetayo, who spoke during an interview on TVC News said that intelligence gathering played a crucial role in locating and mounting pressure on the kidnappers.

He disclosed that security agents identified the kidnappers’ mothers, wives, children and other close associates as part of the intelligence-led operation to secure the victims’ release.

He added that the operatives arrested the relatives, recorded videos of them, and sent the footage to the abductors as part of the strategy that ultimately led to the victims’ freedom.

“They identified the kidnappers’ mothers, wives, children, and close associates. They arrested them, recorded videos, and sent them to the abductors,” he said.

According to him, security forces relied on intelligence to dismantle the kidnappers’ support network.

He buttressed that the operatives cut off the abductors’ supply lines and escape routes, while combining coercive measures with negotiations to secure the victims’ freedom.

Adetayo said the strategy ultimately led to the safe rescue of the pupils and teachers after 56 days in captivity, without the payment of a ransom or a prisoner exchange.

But in a shocking rebuttal, Media Personality Kemi Olunloyo, who is known to source controversial facts, stirred more controversy while questioning the official account surrounding the release of the schoolchildren and their teachers.

In a post shared on X, Olunloyo alleged that there was no rescue operation, though she could not back her allegations with evidence. She maintained that the victims were simply returned after being taken to northern Nigeria. She also alleged that pressure from the United Nations and an investigation reportedly linked to U.S. President Donald Trump influenced their release.

“I just blasted the Nigerian army on X. Many of you are equally daft. There was no rescue. They simply brought back those kids from the north the same way they took them,” she wrote.

Olunloyo further alleged that the victims and their families had been instructed by the Presidency not to grant interviews to bloggers, podcasters or journalists, asking, “What are they hiding?”

She also claimed the victims were moved to the North and hidden before being released, adding that attempts to change the narrative would not succeed.

Also buttressing the payment of ransom angle, a retired military officer, Colonel Leo Abara, while speaking during an interview with AIT, said he was disappointed that it took the government more than 50 days to rescue the victims. He said he has not seen any kidnapper killed or captured during the rescue operation.

Col Abara said he did not see any sign that there was physical confrontation between the security operatives and the kidnappers. He said this could mean a ransom was paid for the victims’ release.

But the Nigerian Army, who led the rescue operation through the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Major General Chinedu Ralph Nnebeife has volunteered detailed narrative as to how the rescue operation was conducted, saying the operation was in collaboration with other security agencies.

According to a statement issued hours after the rescue on Friday by the Acting Deputy Director, 2 Division Army Public Relations, Lt. Col. Danjuma Danjuma, the victims who were rescued after 56 days in captivity, regained their freedom following an intelligence-led operation that lasted for more than a month and targeted the kidnappers’ network and hideouts in the Old Oyo National Park and other parts of the country.

The victims were kidnapped on May 15, 2026, when armed assailants attacked their school in Oriire Local Government, triggering widespread concern and prompting a coordinated rescue mission involving multiple security agencies.

Danjuma said the successful rescue was achieved on July 10 through a carefully planned and executed operation led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Major General C.R. Nnebeife.

According to the statement, the operation brought together personnel from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), particularly the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), the Defence Headquarters, Special Forces of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as local vigilantes, hunters and members of the Amotekun Corps.

The military said the operation was intelligence-led and focused on identifying and dismantling the terrorist network responsible for the abduction, including its kingpins, logistics channels, informants, and hideouts located within the Old Oyo National Park forest and other locations.

It disclosed that several suspects were arrested in Oyo State and other parts of the country during the operation, adding that the sustained pressure mounted on the criminal network disrupted its activities and ultimately compelled the abductors to release the victims unconditionally.

“The operations, which lasted for more than a month, focused on identifying the terrorists’ kingpins that masterminded the kidnapping, bursting and dismantling their networks and logistics links, including their informants and hideouts located within the Old Oyo National Park Forest.

“Multiple arrests were made within Oyo State and other locations across the country. These arrests completely disorganised the group, exerted overwhelming pressure on them and ultimately led the terrorist group to unconditionally release the pupils and teachers,” the statement said.

The Army noted that the rescue mission was meticulously planned to prevent collateral damage and ensure the safe recovery of all the abducted pupils and teachers.

It, however, disclosed that some security personnel sustained casualties during the operation, without providing further details.

The rescued victims are currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital and will subsequently be handed over to the Oyo State Government for reunification with their families.

APPRECIATION

Nnebeife, on behalf of all participating security agencies, expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for providing strategic direction, support, and resources that contributed to the operation’s success.

He also commended Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and the state’s residents for their continued support and cooperation with security agencies throughout the rescue efforts.

Major General Nnebeife further acknowledged the contributions of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, other Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, the Directors-General of the DSS and NIA, as well as heads of other participating security agencies for ensuring seamless coordination during the operation.

The military also appreciated media organisations and Nigerians for their patience, understanding, and confidence in the country’s security architecture, while urging citizens to remain vigilant and continue providing timely and credible intelligence to security agencies in the fight against terrorism and other criminal activities.

It added that follow-up operations are ongoing to completely dismantle the remaining elements of the terrorist network responsible for the abduction.

Confirming the rescue in a statement on Friday evening, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said all the victims were rescued.

“Finally, all the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Oriire, Oyo, have been rescued by our security agencies,” he wrote.

He disclosed that eight suspected kidnappers were arrested during the operation and are currently in the custody of the Department of State Services.

He added that several other members of the gang were neutralised by security operatives during the operation.

According to him, the victims were rescued without the Federal Government acceding to the kidnappers’ demand for the release of a Boko Haram kingpin standing trial for terrorism.

Though pockets of doubts still exist in different quarters as a result precedents, many Nigerians have come to believe that the security operatives played a winning card in this very operation, leading to the rescue of the victims, arrest of the assailants and killing of some of them.

It’s still not yet uhuru as scores of those kidnapped in Borno on same May 15, and another 35 secondary school students abducted while writing NECO examinations, are all still in the kidnappers’ den among many other undocumented abductions many days after. The victory from the Oyo 44 notwithstanding, the fight against insurgency is far from over.