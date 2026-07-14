Appeal Court Ruling Not Setback, ADC Assures Members, Supporters

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has assured its members and supporters nationwide that the recent Court of Appeal judgment on the party’s congresses will not affect its primary elections or the candidates who emerged from the processes.

In a statement issued on Monday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said the judgment only relates to the election of its ward, local government and state executive committees and has no impact on the direct primaries conducted by the party.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) notes the judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday in a matter relating to party congresses for the election of ward, local government and state executive committees of the party,” the statement read.

The party stressed that the ruling does not invalidate the emergence of its candidates at any level.

“We wish to assure members of the party and the general public that this judgment has no effect whatsoever on the direct primaries through which the party’s candidates have emerged at all levels,” it said.

The ADC also disclosed that it had begun the process of challenging the judgment at a higher court, insisting that it disagrees with the decision.

“The party has already commenced the process of appealing the judgment, which we respectfully disagree with and consider to be legally unsustainable,” the statement added.

The party further said it took note of the dissenting judgment delivered by the presiding justice, describing it as more consistent with its position and the law.

“We also note the dissenting judgment of the presiding Justice, which, in our view, more accurately reflects the settled position of the law and the party’s position,” it stated.

The ADC appealed to its members and supporters across the country to remain calm and focused despite the court ruling.

“We urge all party members and the millions of our supporters to remain calm, confident and focused,” the statement said.

The party said it would continue to pursue its goal of offering Nigerians a credible alternative through constitutional and lawful means.

“The African Democratic Congress remains committed to the task of providing Nigerians with a credible alternative and will continue to pursue that mission in accordance with the Constitution and the rule of law,” the statement added.