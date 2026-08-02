When Nations Seek Patrons: Why France is Knocking on Mike Adenuga’s Door Again

France is back at Mike Adenuga’s door. According to the latest reports, President Emmanuel Macron’s team is negotiating with the Nigerian billionaire to finance a new Institut Français in Abuja, with Macron expected to personally lay the foundation stone during a state visit later this year.

The ask makes sense once you understand the template. Adenuga already fully funded the Mike Adenuga Centre in Ikoyi, home to Alliance Française Lagos, a cultural landmark France now wants replicated in the capital without waiting for public funding to materialise.

This is the most recent evidence of a growing reality for Western diplomacy across the continent. With state budgets under pressure and traditional foreign policy facing friction, France needs efficient ways to sustain its cultural presence. Relying on an influential local partner allows Paris to move quickly and secure instant local backing without getting bogged down in foreign ministry bureaucracy.

Why Adenuga specifically?

Their bond runs deeper than one building. In 2018, Macron made him Commander of the French Legion of Honour. His businesses, Globacom and Conoil, are threaded through French firms like Eutelsat, Nokia Alcatel-Lucent and TotalEnergies. Macron even calls him every birthday.

None of this ties to state contracts or dependency. Adenuga’s empire is Nigerian-rooted, and his relationship with Paris was earned through consistent, understated giving rather than commercial leverage, which is precisely what makes France’s trust in him unusual.

A global power choosing a private Nigerian businessman to help build a national cultural institution is a rare acknowledgement of credibility built over decades. For Adenuga, known for avoiding interviews and front pages despite an estimated $6.5 billion fortune, this quiet influence fits his pattern of impact without noise.

Reports suggest that the billionaire is close to accepting, and Macron intends to proceed with the ceremony regardless of the final funding structure.

Culled from ThisDay Newspaper