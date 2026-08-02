Family, Friends Join ADC Lagos Gov’ship Candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, to Bid Late Mum Farewell

By Ruth Akpan

There are lives whose importance is not measured by public acclaim or worldly titles, but by the immeasurable love they sow, the values they instil and the countless hearts they quietly transform. Such lives become enduring legacies, continuing to inspire long after their earthly journey has ended. Mrs. Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour (née Waboso) belonged to that rare and admirable class of women whose compassion, elegance, unwavering faith and devotion to family created an indelible imprint that time itself can never erase.

It was therefore with profound reverence, heartfelt gratitude and deep reflection that family members, friends, associates, political leaders, members of the clergy and well-wishers converged in Lagos to celebrate a remarkable woman whose life radiated kindness, dignity and unconditional love. Though grief lingered in every embrace and every silent tear, the ceremonies were not merely moments of mourning but heartfelt celebrations of an extraordinary life beautifully lived.

The solemn activities commenced with an emotionally stirring Night of Tributes and Service of Songs held at the elegant White Stone Event Centre, Oregun, Lagos. The beautifully decorated venue, illuminated with soft lights and adorned with exquisite floral arrangements, created an atmosphere of serenity befitting the memory of a woman whose gentle disposition had endeared her to many.

Mrs. Rhodes-Vivour, the beloved mother of former Labour Party Lagos State Governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, was remembered throughout the evening as a woman of exceptional grace, quiet strength and immeasurable generosity whose influence extended far beyond the walls of her immediate family.

The sacred service was led by Pastor Akin Laoye and Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, whose comforting words reminded mourners that the departure of a righteous soul is not the end but the beginning of eternal glory. Soul-lifting hymns, heartfelt prayers and inspiring scriptural exhortations transformed the atmosphere into one of hope, reassurance and gratitude for a life exceptionally well lived.

One after another, members of the family, lifelong friends, associates and loved ones stepped forward to share touching tributes that described a woman whose life revolved around love, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to those around her. Their heartfelt recollections revealed countless acts of kindness, selflessness and encouragement that had touched lives across generations.

She was lovingly celebrated as a beloved wife, a devoted mother and a remarkably gentle spirit whose warmth transformed ordinary moments into treasured memories. Perhaps the most touching tribute of the evening captured the very essence of her remarkable personality: “She loved fiercely and gave endlessly. In her arms we found home; in her smile, we found peace. A wife who cherished, a mother who nurtured—her love was our shelter, and it remains, unshaken, in every heart she held. Though she is gone from our sight, she is never gone from our hearts.”

Those heartfelt words resonated deeply throughout the auditorium, drawing tears from many in attendance as they reflected on a woman whose greatest achievements were not measured in material possessions but in the immeasurable affection and unwavering support she generously bestowed upon everyone privileged to know her.

The solemn evening was rounded off with a stirring rendition of the recessional hymn, “Then Sings My Soul.” The familiar lyrics filled the atmosphere with hope and reassurance, leaving behind a comforting reminder that faithful believers find eternal rest in Christ.

The following day, the final funeral service took place at The Fountain of Life Church, Ikeja, Lagos, where an even larger congregation assembled to pay their last respects. The sanctuary overflowed with worshippers dressed in elegant attire, united by a common desire to honour a woman whose life reflected Christian virtues of humility, compassion and unwavering faith.

The solemn service was officiated by Pastor Akin Laoye, Pastor Akin Omotara and other ministers of God, who guided the congregation through a deeply spiritual order of service comprising soul-lifting worship, scriptural readings, intercessory prayers, thanksgiving and inspiring ministrations.

Preaching from the Scriptures, the officiating minister reminded the congregation that earthly accomplishments eventually fade, but a life rooted in Christ continues to bear fruit long after one’s departure. He encouraged everyone to embrace humility, compassion and selfless service, stressing that the greatest inheritance parents can leave their children is a legacy of faith and godly character. Using the life of Mrs. Rhodes-Vivour as an illustration, he described her as a woman whose love reflected Christ, whose generosity uplifted others and whose steadfast devotion to family would continue to inspire generations. He urged mourners to honour her memory not only with tears but by living lives marked by love, integrity and unwavering trust in God.

The message brought renewed comfort to grieving hearts, replacing sorrow with hope and reaffirming the Christian assurance of resurrection and everlasting life.

Following the thanksgiving session, special prayers were offered for the Rhodes-Vivour and Waboso families, asking God to strengthen and sustain them through the difficult season of loss. The service concluded with the closing prayer pronounced by Pastor Akin Omotara, after which family members and mourners proceeded in solemn reflection for the final journey.

Thereafter, the remains of Mrs. Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour were conveyed to the Redemption Camp for a private interment, where she was committed to mother earth amid prayers, quiet reflection and unwavering faith in God’s promise of eternal rest.

The funeral ceremonies attracted an impressive gathering of distinguished personalities from Nigeria’s political, business and social circles, reflecting the profound respect enjoyed by both the Rhodes-Vivour and Waboso families. Among the eminent personalities present were former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi; former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi; and legal practitioner and former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Olumide Akpata, alongside numerous captains of industry, respected professionals, clergy, family friends and well-wishers who gathered to honour the memory of an exceptional woman.