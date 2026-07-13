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FG Halts Planned Hike in WAEC, NECO Fees
The Federal Government has suspended its proposed increase in registration fees for the 2027 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examinations Council Senior School Certificate Examination (NECO SSCE), following public concerns over the move.
In a statement issued on Monday by the Federal Ministry of Education, the government announced the withdrawal of a June 18, 2026 letter that had communicated the proposed adjustment in examination fees.
According to the statement signed by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo, the decision was taken to allow for broader consultations and a fresh review of the proposal before any final determination is made.
“The Federal Ministry of Education announced that the letter conveying the proposed fee adjustment, dated 18 June 2026, has been withdrawn to allow for a comprehensive review and broader consultations with all relevant stakeholders before a final decision is taken,” the statement read.
The proposed increase would have raised the registration fee for both WAEC and NECO examinations from N27,500 to N50,000 beginning in 2027, representing an 82 per cent increase.
The ministry explained that the planned review was prompted by the rising cost of conducting public examinations across the country. It noted that examination fees have remained largely unchanged for years despite significant increases in operational expenses.
According to the ministry, growing costs in areas such as logistics, security, printing of examination materials, technology deployment, quality assurance and other critical services have continued to put pressure on examination bodies.
However, it said the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, had directed that implementation of the proposal be halted pending consultations.
“The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, has directed that the proposal be placed on hold in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to inclusive, transparent and evidence-based policymaking,” the statement said.
The ministry stressed that no adjustment to examination fees would take effect until discussions with stakeholders are concluded.
It disclosed that consultations would involve examination bodies, state ministries of education, school proprietors and administrators, parents’ associations, organised labour, education stakeholders and other relevant partners.
The statement added that the government remains committed to ensuring that policies affecting students and their families are subjected to adequate scrutiny and reflect public interest.
Reaffirming its position, the ministry said students’ welfare, equitable access to quality education and responsible policymaking remain central to the Federal Government’s education agenda.
It also pledged to keep Nigerians informed throughout the consultation process before any decision is reached on the proposed fee review.
News
FG Hikes SSCE, NECO Fees to N50,000 Effective 2027
The Federal government has approved a new registration fee of N50,000 for candidates sitting the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO), with the new rate taking effect from the 2027 examination cycle.
The approval, granted through the Federal Ministry of Education, represents a significant increase in the cost of the two examinations. Under the new arrangement, the registration fee for the NECO SSCE for school candidates will rise from N30,000 to N50,000, while WAEC’s fee will increase from N27,000 to the same amount.
The decision was contained in a memo dated June 18, 2026, signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education in the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Adeniji Ibrahim, on behalf of the Minister of Education.
According to the memo, the increase followed a request by the West African Examinations Council for an upward review of examination fees and the Federal Government’s decision to harmonise the charges for both examination bodies.
The ministry recalled that during a meeting between the Minister of Education and heads of examination bodies on March 31, 2026, stakeholders discussed the need to review existing fees in view of prevailing economic realities.
It stated that the Minister subsequently directed WAEC and NECO to adopt a uniform registration fee for the Senior School Certificate Examination beginning from 2027.
The memo, addressed to the Registrar of NECO, read in part: “The West African Examinations Council has requested an upward review of the examination fees for the Senior School Certificate Examination for school candidates, with effect from 2027.
“You may recall that at a meeting of examination bodies held with the Honourable Minister of Education on 31st March, 2026, where the need for upward review of examination fee was discussed, the Honourable Minister of Education directed that the West African Examinations Council and the National Examinations Council should adopt a uniform fee for the conduct of WAEC and NECO SSCE.
“Consequently, I am directed to convey the Honourable Minister of Education’s approval of the sum of Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000) only, as the new examination fee for candidates with effect from NECO SSCE Internal 2027. You are to bring the content of this letter to all stakeholders.”
The development comes shortly after WAEC concluded the 2026 SSCE for school candidates, while NECO’s 2026 examination is currently ongoing across the country.
The approval is, however, expected to have significant financial implications for both state governments and parents.
Several state governments currently shoulder the cost of registering candidates for WAEC and, in some cases, NECO examinations. Education stakeholders fear that the new fee may worsen the outstanding debts owed to the examination bodies by states that subsidise or fully fund candidates’ registration but struggle to remit payments promptly.
Parents have also expressed concern that the increase could make it difficult for many students, particularly those from low-income households, to register for the examinations in states where governments do not provide financial support.
In Lagos State, for instance, the state government pays the registration fees for candidates sitting the WAEC SSCE, while parents who can afford it are responsible for registering their children for the NECO examination.
Education experts have warned that unless governments at both the federal and state levels introduce additional support measures before the policy takes effect, the higher examination fee could increase the number of out-of-school candidates unable to obtain the certificates required for admission into tertiary institutions.
While the Federal Ministry of Education has not provided a detailed justification for the increase, examination bodies have consistently cited rising costs of logistics, security, technology, printing of examination materials and overall administration as major factors driving the need for a review of examination charges.
The new fee will take effect from the 2027 Senior School Certificate Examination for school candidates conducted by both WAEC and NECO.
News
Kidnapped Oyo Pupils, Teachers Rescued
The schoolchildren and teachers kidnapped by suspected bandits in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State have been rescued after about 56 days in captivity.
According to a statement by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the victims were freed through the efforts of security agencies.
“Finally, all the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Oriire, Oyo State, have been rescued by our security agencies,” Onanuga said.
He disclosed that eight members of the kidnapping gang were arrested during the rescue operation and are now in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).
Onanuga said the rescue operation did not involve any exchange or concession to the kidnappers, noting that a notorious gang leader whose release had been demanded by the abductors remains in custody and is being prosecuted for his alleged crimes.
He added that security agencies would provide a full account of the operation soon.
“In the course of the rescue operation, eight of the kidnappers were arrested and are now in DSS custody, while some of them were neutralised. There was no quid pro quo in the rescue, as one of the terrorists, a kingpin whose release was demanded by the kidnappers, is being prosecuted for his atrocities. The security agencies will give full account soon,” he added.
In a video shared alongside the statement, a woman believed to be one of the rescued teachers was seen thanking President Bola Tinubu for securing their release. The schoolchildren were also seen eating biscuits and joining the teacher in chanting, “Thank you, sir,” at the end of her remarks.
“Hello sir, our father, we are grateful. Mr President, sir, we are grateful. We understand your commitment to our safety and we appreciate all you did for us. We could see your hand in this. Thank you very much. Every security operative tried so much, and that is why we are still alive today. We are very grateful to you. Thank you very much,” the teacher said.
News
Wanted Notorious Bandit Abubakar Usman Captured in Delta Forest
The Delta State security outfit – SafeCity Security Service – in collaboration with operatives of the State police command, have arrested a wanted notorious bandit, Abubakar Usman.
His arrest followed the kidnapping of one Mrs. Blessing Chiedu, a native of Umunede Kingdom, who was abducted on July 2, 2026, along the Ani-Ifekide Farm Road, Ubulu-Uku. The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N100 million from her family.
Spokesperson for the SafeCity Security Service, Harrison Gwamnishu, disclosed this in a post on X on Wednesday
According to Gwamnishu, upon receiving the information, he escalated the matter, and the Delta State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Asaba, led by CSP Osakpolor, swung into action.
He said using their Hydra Tech Surveillance System, a coordinated rescue operation was launched, Mrs. Blessing Chiedu, a native of Umunede, was successfully rescued alive and unharmed along the Ubulu-Unor/Ashama Road.
After her rescue, he said the team immediately launched a manhunt for the fleeing kidnappers until the early hours of Wednesday when their surveillance system located the gang to their hideout in the Ogwashi-Uku/Adonta Forest of the state.
“A gun battle ensued, during which our combined team overpowered the criminals. One of the most wanted suspects, Abubakar Usman, was successfully captured, while other members of the gang escaped into the forest with their firearms.
“Investigations reveal that Abubakar Usman and his gang have been responsible for several kidnapping operations across Igbodo, Umunede, and surrounding communities, where they have extorted millions of naira in ransom from innocent families,” he said.
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