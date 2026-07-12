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Meet Gen Chinedu Nnebeife, the Brain Behind OyoRescue

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54 minutes ago

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By Eric Elezuo

One man has remained at the centre of attraction as the intelligence-based rescue of the Oyo students and teachers continue to trend. He is Major General Chinedu Ralph Nnebeife, the General Officer Commanding 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan; one of the major strategic military formations in the country.

The efforts of General Nnebeife and his team did not only heighten their personality as individuals, but further buttresses the Military’s role in tackling the menace of insecurity across the country.

The rescue operation, which culminated in the safe return of 44 schoolchildren and teachers, has been widely celebrated by Nigerians and has further cemented the reputation of the senior military officer as an accomplished and result-oriented commander, a writer Ken Chukwudi Raph wrote.

A Proud Son of Anambra

Major General Chinedu Ralph Nnebeife hails from Umuogbu village in Awka, the capital of Anambra state.

For many indigenes of the state, the latest successful operation coordinated by the General has become another source of pride, as one of their own continues to distinguish himself in the service of the nation.

Over the years, Anambra state has produced many distinguished military officers, public servants and professionals who have contributed immensely to national development, and Major General Nnebeife’s accomplishments have added another illustrious chapter to that rich history.

Those who know him describe him as a calm, disciplined and thoroughbred officer whose leadership style is defined by professionalism, courage and dedication to duty.

Distinguished Military Career

The journey to becoming a two-star General in the Nigerian Army is never an easy one.

It is a path that requires years of hard work, discipline, sacrifice and exemplary service.

Major General Nnebeife’s rise through the ranks of the Nigerian Army reflects his commitment to excellence and his ability to deliver results in every assignment entrusted to him.

Throughout his military career, he has served in various operational and command positions, earning the respect of both his superiors and subordinates.

His appointments over the years have exposed him to different security challenges across the country, equipping him with the experience and expertise needed to handle complex military operations.

It is this wealth of experience that many observers believe played a key role in the successful rescue of the Oyo pupils and their teachers.

Coordinating a Complex Rescue Mission

Kidnapping has become one of the major security challenges confronting many parts of Nigeria.

The abduction of schoolchildren, in particular, often creates fear and anxiety among parents and communities.

Therefore, the successful rescue of the Oyo schoolchildren and their teachers without loss of lives represents a significant achievement.

Military sources said the operation involved extensive intelligence gathering, strategic planning and coordination among various security agencies.

As the General Officer Commanding the 2 Division, Major General Nnebeife was at the centre of the operation, coordinating efforts that eventually led to the safe rescue of the victims.

The feat has attracted commendation from various quarters, with many Nigerians praising the professionalism displayed by the military personnel involved in the operation.

Previous Rescue Operations

The latest rescue mission is not the first time Major General Nnebeife has been associated with successful operations against criminal elements.

During one of his previous assignments in Kwara State, he reportedly led an operation that resulted in the rescue of several kidnapped victims.

The operation further strengthened his reputation as an officer capable of handling difficult assignments and producing positive outcomes.

Security experts have often noted that effective military leadership is crucial in addressing the country’s security challenges, and officers such as Major General Nnebeife continue to demonstrate the importance of experience, intelligence and strategic planning in combating criminality.

Commitment to National Service

Beyond the commendations and accolades, Major General Nnebeife’s achievements underscore the sacrifices made daily by members of the Nigerian Armed Forces in protecting the country’s territorial integrity and safeguarding lives and property.

Military personnel often operate under difficult and dangerous conditions, sometimes risking their own lives to ensure the safety of ordinary citizens.

The successful rescue of the Oyo pupils and teachers serves as another reminder of the commitment and dedication of Nigeria’s security forces.

For the Anambra-born General, the latest achievement is another milestone in a distinguished career devoted to national service and the pursuit of peace and security.

A source of inspiration

As congratulatory messages continue to pour in from different parts of the country, many have offered prayers for God’s continued guidance, protection and wisdom for the senior military officer.

They have also expressed hope that he will continue to excel in his responsibilities and attain even greater heights in his military career.

For many young Nigerians, especially those from Anambra State, Major General Chinedu Ralph Nnebeife’s story serves as an inspiration and a testament to the rewards of discipline, hard work and dedicated service to the nation.

His role in coordinating the rescue of the Oyo school pupils and teachers has not only brought relief to the affected families but has also further enhanced his reputation as one of the Nigerian Army’s finest officers and a worthy ambassador of Anambra State and Nigeria at large.

The entire nation stands in obeisance of the seasoned military officer, and wish the military continous success in its onslaught against terrorism, banditry as well as internal and external insurrection.

Congratulations General Nnebeife!!!

Additional information: Blueprint

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Boss Of The Week

Fashion Icon, Eniafe Momodu, Joins Berlin Contemporary Jury

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6 days ago

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July 6, 2026

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By Eric Elezuo

The appointment of fast rising world’s fashion influencer, Eniafe Momodu, into the Berlin Contemporary Jury, did not come as a surprise to as many that know the charisma and talent the young fashion enthusiast is endowed it. This is coupled with the landmark achievements that have trailed him in the pursuit of his chosen profession.

Eniafe is widely regarded as one of the most respected young figures in African fashion, whose work spans creative direction, image making, editorial development, cultural research, and brand strategy.

Sired by one of world’s leading journalists, Aare Dele Momodu, arguably the most influential and famous DELE in Africa, Eniafe has completely carved a strong niche for himself, taking a deep dive into the world of self awareness.

From a very young age, Eniafe had exuded style, composure, elegance and the flair to ‘look good’ at all times. His signature large bourbon attires, that was privately original, created distinct visibility for the young man, who continually has success as his motivating slogan. And success he has achieved in such a brief 28 years period.

Fondly referred to as ‘My Twin’ by his dotting father, Eniafe has continued to not only uplift the Momodu brand, but continually project the image of Nigeria and Africa in the brightest of colours.

Eniafe’s appointment reflects his growing influence as a creative strategist, producer, photographer, writer, and cultural commentator whose work has helped shape contemporary conversations around African fashion and its global impact. Recognised by platforms like Vogue Magazine and ESSENCE as a leading voice in the industry, he has built a reputation for bridging fashion, culture, research, and storytelling across international markets.

“It’s been an incredible process serving on the jury,” said Momodu. “The jury selection this season includes designers from Asia, Europe, Africa and America. I think this really underscores the German Fashion Council’s commitment to celebrating design talents from all over the world.”

More so, his appointment places the Nigerian creative among the industry leaders responsible for selecting and supporting emerging fashion talent.

The programme, one of Europe’s leading fashion development initiatives, awarded €25,000 grants to 19 winning concepts this season. Among the selected designers were Nigerian brands Orange Culture and Fruché, alongside talents from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas.

Momodu described the selection as a reflection of the German Fashion Council’s commitment to celebrating design talent from around the world, further highlighting the growing presence of African voices in global fashion decision-making.

A PEEP INTO DESCRIPTIONS OF ENIAFE MOMODU BY FASUION MEDIA

In January 2022, Vogue captured the growing influence of Eniafe Momodu, through its reporter, Vincent Desmond, in story titled: Eniafe Momodu’s Style Shows the Extravagance of Men’s Fashion in Nigeria, as follows:

There’s a changing of the guard in fashion and culture. Gen-Z creators are pushing the conversation forward in ways both awe-inspiring and audacious. Our latest project, Youthquake, invites you to discover how these artists, musicians, actors, designers, and models are radically reimagining the future.

Where elsewhere men may shy from colorful fabrics and oversized dramatic silhouettes, in Lagos, Nigeria, they wear them as a symbol of wealth and great personal style. Each fashion week, you’ll see these men dressed in their best eye-catching prints, dramatic arm details, and flowing bodices, determined to outshine everyone else on the street style scene. Among this group is Eniafe Momodu, standing out and dominating over the rest not just in height—he stands at a towering 6’6’’—but also with one of the best looks.

Within the last two years, Momodu, a graduate of the University of Leeds who currently works as a photographer, producer, and writer, has become one of Lagos’s most recognizable Gen-Z style icons with over 24,000 Instagram followers. Momodu has brought to life campaigns and productions for companies like Arise Fashion Week, Alara, and Ebony Life, and has also been a host for his own projects, like New World Brunch. His custom green aso-oke and gazar silk agbada from Fruche, which he wore to the last Lagos Fashion Week in November, was lauded by many publications, including Vogue, as one of the best looks from the event. To attend Lagos Is Burning, a ballroom-inspired party, he wore custom-made all-black robes, which, in his words, channeled “Andre Leon Talley, Billy Porter, and Dominique Jackson.”

“My style is often described as grand, larger-than-life, and reminiscent of André Leon Talley.” Eniafe Momodu says from Dubai. But that extravagance belies his core fashion philosophy. “My typical silhouette involves something long and free-flowing,” he says. “There’s a certain ease of movement that I try to convey through my style, which also speaks to my personality. I don’t subscribe to the belief that fashion is pain. Comfort can be very stylish. For me, what I wear isn’t really about how I look. I’m far more concerned with the message behind what I’m wearing. I always think deeply about what a garment says about me, but also what it says about culture, gender, sustainability, and other facets of our society.”

Despite being a fashion capital, Lagos stores offer limited options for plus-size customers, particularly from the ready-to-wear brands. Plus-size outfits are often double or triple the price for the same outfit in a smaller size. Momodu has often faced this struggle and instead relies on easily accessible tailors in Nigeria to create his custom wardrobe. It’s a process with less hassle, but still not ideal.

“I would not describe fashion in Lagos as particularly size inclusive,” Momodu says. “However, thanks to the prominent bespoke culture in Lagos, the ready-to-wear industry and its shortcomings do not have as totalitarian an influence on our clothing as they do in other parts of the world. People here regularly turn to the made-to-measure industry and employ local tailors to create clothing for special occasions like weddings, funerals, and birthdays, as well as for their day-to-day traditional attire.” The caftans that Momodu has become known for are mostly made-to-measure by his favorite tailor (the two have a collaborative relationship and Momodu will send fabrics to him). He describes the process as many Nigerians would: Tailors rarely stick to deadlines, but they always get the job done well.

The easy access to tailors and bespoke fashion isn’t the only thing Momodu is grateful for as a stylish man living in Lagos. He considers himself lucky to have access to the culture and history that surround him in Lagos. The creative scene and the never-ending supply of fashion inspiration fuel his storytelling as a creator.

“In Lagos, we are privileged to have access to such a rich and vibrant cultural history. As a creative, you can find inspiration everywhere you look,” Momodu says. “When it comes to prints, patterns, textiles, and color combinations, we have centuries worth of references to choose from. At its core, Nigeria is a melting pot of different cultures and influences, so local designers and artisans can draw from aspects of Nigerian culture without becoming homogenous.”

In August 2025, prestigious lifestyle and fashion magazine, ESSENCE, through Ugonnaora Owoh, wrote the following on an encounter with Eniafe Momodu with the topic, How One Of Nigeria’s Most Influential Style Icons Eniafe Momodu Is Crafting His Own Style Legacy

When I finally catch up with Eniafe Momodu, it’s in person at the Nordic Hotel in the middle of Lagos’ bustling suburbs, which Momodu has been calling home for the past week while working on some projects. Our conversation commences as we share thoughts on the recent Met Gala. He lights up as we unpack and undress this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” It’s a lighthearted conversation, but he speaks with the clarity and authority that you would expect from Nigeria’s most prolific cultural dandy.

Momodu, a producer, photographer, writer, and entrepreneur is one of the most notable, young forces in African fashion. At just 27 years old, his creative repertoire is impressive. Born in London to a journalist father and an accountant mother, he describes his childhood as ridden with the characteristics of a multi-hyphenate. He was a precocious child whose earliest memories were shaped by his love of music and literature.

Momodu’s eccentric style has propelled his status as one of Lagos’ highly stylish individuals. Characterized by colorful garments and long-flowing silhouettes, his signature style has been replicated by many. Growing up tall and large, fashion to him was originally about concealment. His mother would dress him in clothes aimed at making him blend in and stand out as little as possible. The global pandemic and subsequent #EndSARS protests spurred his return to Lagos (having left at 16 to complete his studies in the UK), which led him to craft a new style identity.

At 11, he tells me he stumbled across an old digital camera, which instantly sparked a long-term relationship with photography and filmmaking. Throughout his early teens, he would capture candid moments of his family and friends at school. At 14, advised by a cousin to pursue photography more seriously, Eniafe approached his dad asking if he could buy him a professional camera. “I was lucky to be a second-generation creative,” he says. “My dad always encouraged my creative interests, but he was also a stubborn believer in academia.” Momudu explains that when he asked his father if he could buy a professional camera he declared he would if he received all A’s on his next report card. He notes that he doesn’t recall ever studying harder–however, he ended up receiving all A’s–and his camera was gifted by his father several weeks later.

That Nikon DSLR camera ushered in a new era for a young Eniafe, who quickly adopted photo-sharing apps like Instagram and Tumblr, becoming his secondary school’s de facto student photographer and yearbook editor shortly after. When Venus and Serena Williams visited Lagos in 2012 and hosted an inter-school tennis tournament, he was the youngest photographer granted access to document the showdown. 

“I was able to see that there was a real power in photography. Being able to document specific moments, whether they were intimate or big, and seeing the joy in people’s faces as they relive moments you’ve captured. Not to mention the access it gives you. This was before everyone was a photographer and could take high-quality pictures from their phones. It was a superpower back then,” he tells ESSENCE.

Eniafe’s image continues to loom large, and it can be imagined how much more of a great achievement he is poised to bring to the table in the coming years.

A hearty congratulations to the fashion icon!

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Boss Of The Week

Professor Abiodun Adeniyi: An Epitome of Leadership, Scholarship and Media Entrepreneurship

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2 weeks ago

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June 29, 2026

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By Adeoye Inioluwa

Professor Abiodun Adeniyi is a distinguished Nigerian media scholar, journalist, and academic leader whose career reflects a rare blend of professional journalism, rigorous scholarship, and institutional administration.

He currently serves as the Vice Chancellor of Baze University, Abuja, where he provides strategic academic leadership focused on innovation, excellence, and the advancement of higher education.

His academic foundation was laid at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology. He furthered his professional training in journalism at the International Institute of Journalism, Abuja, before proceeding on the prestigious Chevening Scholarship to the University of Leeds, United Kingdom. There, he obtained a Master’s degree in International Communications and later completed a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Communication Studies, with research that explored internet-mediated communication among Nigerians in the diaspora.

Before transitioning fully into academia, Professor Adeniyi built a solid career in journalism. He worked with Today Newspapers and later spent over a decade at The Guardian, where he distinguished himself as a reporter and editor covering politics, governance, and national affairs.

His years in the newsroom not only shaped his understanding of media practice but also grounded his later academic work in real-world experience.

Following his doctoral studies, he returned to Nigeria and briefly served as a Communications Consultant on the World Bank-supported Economic Reform and Governance Project at the Bureau of Public Procurement.
He later established Witswords Consults Limited, where he offered strategic communication advisory services to public and private sector institutions.

At Baze University, Professor Adeniyi has played a central role in academic development and institutional growth. Over the years, he has served in several capacities, including Head of Department of Mass Communication, Deputy Dean, Dean of the School of Postgraduate Studies, University Orator, Registrar, and ultimately Vice Chancellor.

He is widely recognized as one of the pioneering figures in strengthening postgraduate education and communication studies within the institution.

An accomplished scholar, his research interests span strategic communication, journalism studies, political communication, media and governance, diaspora and migration studies, and digital media. He has authored and co-authored scholarly works published in reputable outlets and has contributed to advancing discourse on media, democracy, identity, and communication in contemporary society.

Beyond academia, Professor Adeniyi has maintained active engagement in public discourse through consulting, research collaborations, and policy-related advisory work. He has worked with international development partners, including organisations such as the World Bank, European Union, USAID, and the International Organization for Migration, among others. His expertise has also been sought in media commentary, public lectures, and intellectual forums across Nigeria and beyond.
Colleagues and observers often describe him as a “public intellectual” whose work bridges the gap between theory and practice.

His contributions reflect a consistent commitment to ethical journalism, critical inquiry, and the role of communication in strengthening democratic governance and civic engagement.

Professor Abiodun Adeniyi stands today as one of Nigeria’s notable academic voices in media and communication studies. He is an intellectual whose career continues to demonstrate the enduring relevance of scholarship in shaping society, policy, and public understanding.

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Boss Of The Week

Aliko Dangote Stands Tall As Distinguished Fellow of Nigerian Academy of Engineers

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3 months ago

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April 26, 2026

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By Eric Elezuo

In recognition of his outstanding impact on engineering practice and development, the Nigerian Academy of Engineers (NAE) has conferred an Honorary fellowship award on the richest person in Africa, and President Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

The elite-graded event, which drew eminent personalities from across the nation, including the Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, was held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

A distinguished businessman and philanthropist, Dangote, in company of his daughters, other family members, and the management of the Dangote Group, received the Distinguished Honourary Fellow of the Academy by the President of the academy, Engr. Rahamon Bello, himself. The honour is the Academy’s highest recognition of excellence to individuals.

The event, anchored by Akin Semowo, began with a procession, followed by the rendition of the national anthem.

In his address, Bello said the induction reflects Dangote’s immense contributions to industrial and economic growth.

“As we induct him as the Academy’s sixth Honorary Fellow today, we acknowledge his immense contributions and formally welcome him into our community of thought leaders and nation builders.

“On behalf of the Council and Fellows of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering, it is my great honour to welcome you and congratulate you on this well-deserved recognition.

“We look forward to your continued engagement with the Academy as we collectively work towards advancing engineering solutions for Nigeria’s development,” he said, acknowledging the Academy’s 29th year of existence since 1997.

He further described the academy as an apex body committed to advancing excellence in science, engineering, technology and innovation for national development, noting that it comprises eminent Nigerian and foreign engineering professionals who provide leadership on national engineering and technological issues.

According to him, the Academy offers a platform for experts to pool insights and advise government and private organisations on policy, especially in technology.

While acknowledging that the honour celebrates vision, resilience and commitment to advancing industrialisation, he said that Dangote’s investments span cement manufacturing, sugar refining, salt processing, vehicle assembly and petroleum refining, just as he noted that the Dangote Refinery is Africa’s largest oil refinery and a symbol of engineering excellence and innovation.

Also speaking, the Guest Speaker, Dr Mutiu Sunmonu, highlighted resilience, ethical leadership and navigating complexity as critical for modern industrialists.

Sunmonu said emerging economies must align energy infrastructure, investment flows and industrial policies to drive growth.

He stressed the need for foreign direct investment and public-private partnerships to scale energy systems and industrial capacity.

In his speech, the Group Managing Director of ARCO Group Plc, Mr Alfred Okoigun, said engineering must remain central to Nigeria’s development agenda, noting that Dangote’s recognition underscores the need for deliberate investment in engineering capacity.

He said countries like China had shown the gains of aligning ambition with technical expertise, adding that prioritising engineering in policy, education and industry, alongside strong institutions, is key to global competitiveness.

Special Guest of Honour, Prof. Benedict Oramah, commended Dangote’s contributions to Nigeria’s industrial landscape and job creation while Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, represented by his Special Adviser on Works, Dr Adekunle Olayinka, said Dangote’s efforts shows African innovation can compete globally.

Dangote, in his response, expressed happiness at being considered for the honour while describing engineering as a driver of national development and global competitiveness.

“Engineering is more than a profession; it is the language of progress.

“Every bridge that connects communities, every megawatt that lights homes and every drop of fuel that powers our economy begins as an engineering idea,” he said.

He noted that his business journey across Africa had reinforced his belief that engineers were central to economic transformation, describing them as “the silent architects of national development.”

He pledged support for mentorship, research, innovation and capacity building through expanded graduate programmes and partnerships with the academy.

Among other personalities that attended the event were Chairman/CEO of Channels Television, Dr. John Momoh; Chairman, Titan Trust Bank, Dr. Tunde Lemo; Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Aare Dele Momodu; Senator Iyiola Omisore and Oil and Gas Expert, Dan Kunle among others.

Born in Kano in 1957, Dangote proudly shuttles between three wonderful tags as the richest man in Nigeria; the richest man in Africa and the richest Black man in the world. He has paid his dues, and mankind is the better for it.

Releasing impacts, Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), the private charitable foundation of Alhaji Aliko Dangote. Incorporated in 1994, as Dangote Foundation, is saddled with the mission to enhance opportunities for social change through strategic investments that improve health and wellbeing, promote quality education, and broaden economic empowerment opportunities. 20 years later, the Foundation has become the largest private Foundation in sub-Saharan Africa, with the largest endowment by a single African donor.

The primary focus of ADF is child nutrition, with wraparound interventions centered on health, education and empowerment, and disaster relief. The Foundation also supports stand-alone projects with the potential for significant social impact.

The Foundation works with state and national governments and many highly reputable international and domestic charities, non-governmental organizations and international agencies to advance its humanitarian agenda.

In one of its biggest collaboration to date, Aliko Dangote Foundation started working in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and key northern State Governments in Nigeria from 2013 to eradicate polio and strengthen routine immunization in Nigeria.

Worthy of praise is the fact that nearly a decade, the Foundation has spent over N7 Billion in the course of feeding, clothing and the general welfare of the Internally Displaced Persons in the Northeast.

To make his host communities feel at ease, and the impact of his presence, Dangote has embarked on an initiative to provide further support to improving educational systems in Ibeju-Lekki and Epe locality. The educational support initiative is a tripartite programme consisting of scholarship, capacity building for teachers and school infrastructure projects.

In addition, Scholarships have been awarded to 52 secondary school students whilst some financial support was provided to their parents and/or guardians. Tertiary students will be included in the next batch of the scheme.

Furthermore, about 100 teachers, principals and school administrators were trained in teaching techniques for the 21st century. After which they were monitored in class on how they were using the skills acquired.

There is hardly any sector that has not felt the milk of human kindness running through Aliko Dangote; the military, media, politicians, governments across boards and more.

Dangote is surely an asset to this world!

As at today, there is no space for slowing down for Dangote as he continues to trudge on, creating firsts after first for himself and for humanity.

He is blessed with three wonderful daughters, who have followed the rewarding footprints of entrepreneurship.

Congratulations are in order for the African giant, and may he continue enjoy many more laurels as his footprints remain indelible in the sands of time.

Sir, continue to dominate the pages of history books with your impactful strides and results!

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