Voice of Emancipation: Ogbomoso Kidnap Victims Return Home at Last

By Kayode Emola

Governance of any people group is supposed to be by consent of the people; that is why even in a monarchical system of government, the King, with all their ultimate power, still consults with the people for their opinion. However, in Nigeria, governance seems more like by default of the presidency; as if it holds the absolute authority to decide what is good and bad for the people.

Nigeria, a creation of the British government in the twentieth century, feels now as though it has been reshaped by some unknown hands, far beyond what an ordinary man can decipher. For a starter, Nigeria was governed for most of the twentieth century by brute force, both by the colonial masters and then by the men in army uniform.

That century of terror has shaped Nigeria and Nigerians into obedient servants who will do anything to survive at the hands of their oppressors. For instance, apart from the 1963 constitution, Nigerians themselves have not been allowed to decide their own fate constitutionally. We are constantly being told how we must live and who we must live with. Worst of them all is the 1999 constitution, which is an aberration which should not be tolerated by any people group, yet over 200 million people suck up to it and do as they’re told.

There seems to be another twist to the continuous deprivation of liberty of the people to decide their own future and dignity. Many proponents of the restructuring of Nigeria will hail President Tinubu’s 2026 Six-Geopolitical-Zonal-Bill as the panacea for a New Nigeria. However, what they fail to realise is that a house that is built on lies can never stand the test of time.

If, truly, Nigeria is to be restructured along ethnic lines, then there needs to be a genuine Sovereign National Conference to discuss our living together as a multi-national entity. One that can guarantee the sovereignty of the people to determine their own future should the relationship go south.

By merely cooking up a bill in the National Assembly to declare Nigeria a six-geopolitical entity with a four-tier governance system seems a little excessive. One that is bound to waste valuable resources without real tangible benefits for the ordinary people.

The new structure, instead of addressing the marginalisation each region has been experiencing, will further put a great divide among the ethnic nationalities. There is no real foundation for the restructured unit order than creating a more complicated system of government, one that is bound to erode trust.

By passing this bill into law, the presidency is vesting the powers of the six geopolitical zones in the current State Governors, who shall take it in turns as Chairmen/Chairwomen. We all know that the track records of our State Governors are nothing to write home about. Besides, there will be a conflict of interest when a Governor who is supposed to be administering resources of his/her state is also disbursing funds for the regional government.

It may seem as if the six geopolitical zonal arrangement is the glue that finally binds Nigeria together, but it is the ultimate doom for the “One-Nigeria” project. If Nigeria is to overcome the challenges it faced in the twentieth century, then it needs to be honest with itself in the direction it wants to take in the twenty-first century.

Politicians and their cronies cannot continue to behave as if they own Nigeria, or as if the opinions of the people don’t matter. Nigeria don’t need a four-tier governance structure, and the Yoruba land doesn’t need the current Governors to run the affairs of the proposed zonal government.

If the Federal government were sincere about the geopolitical zonal arrangements, it should have allowed each zone to determine how they want to be structured and administered. Yorubaland can deal with one administrative head with numerous provinces administering their own sub-groups, thereby driving development down to their people.

I don’t see what a sitting Governor can achieve within one year of being Chairperson of a geopolitical zone. That time alone is not even enough to do something tangible, let alone build any legacy project or infrastructure for the benefit of the people.

Whilst the six geopolitical zones are a step in the right direction for the dissolution of the “One Nigeria” project, we Yoruba must seize the opportunity that comes with reclaiming our sovereignty. We must ensure that we build a solid security architecture that can withstand any military takeover of Nigeria, so that we don’t return to the mistakes of 1966.

Yoruba must now insist on using the nomenclature “Yoruba” to identify our geopolitical zone rather than southwest Nigeria. We must begin to build our Yoruba brand gradually from defence to sports and every other facet of development. We must not get entangled with the affairs of “One Nigeria”, as we know the Nigeria of today is nothing but disaster for the Yoruba people, one which we must avoid like a plague.