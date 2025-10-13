Atiku Condemns Tinubu’s Presidential Pardon, Says It Emboldens Criminals

By Eric Elezuo

“In the face of the government’s open negotiations with terrorists and violent criminals, the refusal to release Kanu reinforces the perception that the Southeast is treated under a different set of laws and standards. This sense of injustice continues to fuel anger, resentment, and insecurity” – Okechukwu Nwanguma

With the release of close to 200 names of convicts and ex-convicts, most of whom have committed heinous crimes, for presidential pardon, and the omission of secessionist leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Nigerians have questioned the rationale and genuineness of the President Bola Tinubu administration in proving equality and equity, especially as it relates to the South East extraction of the country. A cross section of Nigerians has concluded that like late President Muhammadu Buhari, who gave little or attention to the South-East, which he described as a ‘dot’ in the map, and would be ‘dealt with in the language they understand’, the Tinubu administration has not done any better in absorbing the Igbo race into the Nigerian ecosystem. Many believe he has done worse.

Exercising his constitutional rights and acting on the recommendations of the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy (PACPM) led by the Attorney General and Justice Minister, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, as chairman, Tinubu had granted clemency to 82 inmates and reduced the prison terms of 65 others. He gave a reprieve for seven inmates on the death row by commuting their sentences to life imprisonment among a whole lot. Some of those pardoned were Sir Herbert Macauley, General Mamman Vatsa, Farouk Lawan, Maryam Sanda, who murdered her husband in cold blood.

In all these, Nigerians have wondered why Nnamdi Kanu was omitted, considering that not a few believe that his release will return peace to the South East. This is even in the light of the fact that he has not been convicted by any law court, and has as a matter of hindsight been set free by courts in Nigeria and Kenya.

In the light of the above, the hashtag #FreeNnamdiKanuNow, has emerged, and continues to gain traction across political, ethnic, and religious lines, with supporters calling for a peaceful but sustained national mobilization for justice and reconciliation.

According to an analyst, “Over the years, courts in Nigeria and in Kenya have ruled that Nnamdi Kanu’s extraordinary rendition was unlawful and violated both his personal rights and international law. Nigerian courts have also ordered his release. Yet, the Federal Government has refused to comply.

“Contrast this with how other forms of armed agitation and violence have been handled.

“Leaders of militant groups in the Niger Delta were granted amnesty and rewarded with contracts, employment, and scholarships abroad.

“Sunday Igboho, who championed the Yoruba self-determination cause, was released.

“The Federal Government has held open negotiations with so-called “repentant” bandits – many of whom have killed, kidnapped, and destroyed communities – even allowing them to attend peace meetings heavily armed and dictating terms. Thousands of Boko Haram members have been granted amnesty, rehabilitated, and in some cases, integrated into security agencies.”

The view is corroborated by the assertion of Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate and human rights activist, that it’s easier to get away with anything in Nigeria so long as one is not from the South East. As a result, opinion molders, civil societies and Nigerians in general are raising their voices to call for the immediate release of the Biafran crusader on the heels of the nationwide protest to the effect on October 20, 2025 called by the Sowore.

Sowore had urged South-East governors, lawmakers, traditional rulers, and religious leaders to join the planned demonstration for Kanu’s release.

He disclosed that he had contacted several prominent Igbo leaders, including Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo; Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to join the movement.

The former presidential candidate also revealed that he reached out to Atiku through his team, noting that the former vice president’s support would give significant weight to the campaign.

“I have tried reaching out personally to Dr. @alexottiofr, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo @CCSoludo, and Mr @PeterObi (through his team) today. Alex Otti and Soludo neither took my calls nor responded to my messages. They promised to tell Mr. @PeterObi about our plans, although he is currently travelling. “I also reached out to Alhaji @Atiku through his team, while Senator @SenatorAbaribe said he would return my call. I spoke with Obinna Agwuocha of the House of Representatives. He was receptive and encouraging. “The Abia State House of Assembly members informed me that they plan to travel to London next week and then return directly to Abuja for further action. They mentioned they intend to visit the Attorney General of the Federation first to lodge a complaint; they didn’t anticipate a “placard” protest. I told them, That’s fine; what matters most is that we agree on a unified date for action. “This is not the time for hesitation. If we genuinely believe that @MaziNnamdiKanu deserves freedom, then every leader of conscience must act, now, not later,” he wrote.

Championing the response for the call, a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has described Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention as a “stain on Nigeria’s belief in the rule of law.”

Atiku made this known in a post shared on his X handle, expressing full support for the campaign launched by human rights activist and the 2023 African Action Congress presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, demanding Kanu’s release.

He wrote, “The continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains an open sore on our nation’s conscience and a stain on our belief in the rule of law. Defying court orders that granted him bail is an abuse of power and an assault on justice.

“I, therefore, lend my voice in full support of the campaign led by @YeleSowore for his immediate release or due prosecution. We fail as patriots if we allow Kanu’s case to fester as yet another wound this nation refuses to heal.”

Also among top guns, who has given consent to the call for the release of the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is former President Goodluck Jonathan, who expressed support for a decisive and just resolution to the matter while having a meeting with Sowore in Abuja.

Jonathan reportedly acknowledged the urgent need to address the prolonged incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu, calling for fairness and national healing in resolving the matter. In a particularly hopeful turn, Jonathan is said to have committed to engaging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directly on the issue in the coming days.

The new endorsement adds Jonathan to a growing list of prominent Nigerians who have spoken out in favor of Kanu’s release. Others who have made similar calls include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, human rights lawyer Femi Falana SAN, Senator Shehu Sani, and several civil society and regional leaders.

The all agreed that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains in detention not for any crime, but for “taking up the just cause of confronting the long-standing issue of marginalization in Nigeria.”

The rising group is of the opinion that “Like other ethnic and regional activists whose politically motivated cases have been withdrawn or dismissed, Nnamdi Kanu should also be released without further delay.”

In a statement, the group made a direct appeal to leading other figures from the South East and beyond to rally in support of the campaign. Among those named were Mr. Peter Obi, Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Governor Alex Otti, Governor Francis Nwifuru, Governor Peter Mbah, Governor Hope Uzodinma, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, John Mbata of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, and “Nigerians of conscience everywhere.”

Also, the Abia State House of Assembly has lent its voice to the clamor for the release of Kanu, calling on the Federal Government to act fast concerning deteriorating health of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The House made the call during a plenary session, where the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Austin Okezie, raised a matter of urgent public importance on the precarious state of Kanu’s health.

“We encourage the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, to continue his efforts in securing the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as well as enjoin the Members of the National Assembly from South-East extraction, the Leadership of the Apex Igbo Cultural Organisation, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, and other relevant stakeholders to continue to push for his proper medical attention and for his release,” the House resolved.

In a move that is considered a gainful turnaround, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has announced that it would join and fully support the peaceful protest being organised by Omoyele Sowore to demand Nnamdi Kanu’s release, saying the time has come for Nigerians, especially the Igbo people, to rise against selective justice.

It also condemned President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, saying his utterances are dangerous to Nigeria’s fragile unity.

The association said in a statement signed by the Executive Director of the rights body, Emmanuel Onwubiko, that Onanuga’s recent statement that detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, “will get what he deserves” was a clear reflection of the double standards that have long defined Nigeria’s justice system, where individuals from certain ethnic backgrounds are allegedly persecuted for dissent while others are rewarded for incitement.

In a statement made available to journalists, HURIWA said Onanuga’s comments were not just an attack on Kanu but an affront to the entire Igbo-speaking population of Nigeria.

“Nnamdi Kanu’s message, though sometimes delivered in strong language, was rooted in the call for equity and justice for the Igbo race. Anyone who denies that the Igbo people are systematically marginalised in modern-day Nigeria is either dishonest or an outcast among his people,” the association said.

HURIWA noted that Onanuga’s renewed attack on rights activist Omoyele Sowore and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for supporting Kanu’s release was both hypocritical and arrogant.

“It is ironic that Onanuga accused Atiku of commenting on a case before the court while he himself is making inflammatory pronouncements on the same issue,” the group said.

“Onanuga is not the Chief Justice of Nigeria. He has no right to sit in Aso Rock and pass judgement on Kanu. What gives him the moral or legal authority to pre-judge a matter in court while pretending to caution others?” HURIWA queried.

The rights organisation condemned the apparent ethnic imbalance in the country’s justice system, where anti-Igbo promoters allegedly walk free and even hold federal appointments while the leader of a movement calling for equality is treated unjustly.

Also lending their voices to the nationwide clamour for the release of the IPOB leader, a coalition of rights activists in Benue State, under the aegis of Benue Concerned Citizens (BCC), demanded the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu.

The demand was contained in a statement signed by Michael Oboh, Chairman, and Chief Chris Awo, Secretary, and titled ‘Release Nnamdi Kanu Now – Freedom is non-negotiable. Benue stands with the nation. Our patience has run out’.

The statement read: “The Benue Concerned Citizens (BCC) issues a final warning to the Federal Government of Nigeria: the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is an act of profound injustice that we will no longer tolerate.

“We are not alone. The voice of reason is growing louder across the nation. From the calls of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to the planned mass protests by citizens, the message is unified and clear: Release Nnamdi Kanu.

“The government’s own courts have pointed to the illegality of his detention. The recent courtroom charade of endless adjournments, now hinging on a medical report, is a sham and an insult to the intelligence of every Nigerian. You cannot break a man through “extraordinary rendition” and then feign concern over his health to delay justice.

“Our symbol is the palm tree. We bend, but we do not break. Our resolve is now unyielding.”

The Benue group, in calling for Kanu’s immediate and unconditional release, also demanded respect for the rule of law by the Nigerian government and its agencies, as well as an end to political persecution.

The statement added, “The Benue Concerned Citizens hereby serve notice: If Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not released immediately, we will mobilize and join the nationwide protests en masse. We will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with every Nigerian who values justice over tyranny.

“This is not a request. It is an ultimatum. Our silence is broken. Our patience is exhausted.”

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has also reiterated its call for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

Dr Ezechi Chukwu, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, made the call in a statement in Enugu.

He appealed to President Tinubu to deploy his constitutional powers and diplomatic instruments to release him in the spirit of equity, fairness and inclusive justice.

According to him, it’s been four years of Kanu’s unlawful arrest and detention since his extradition from Kenya to Nigeria.

“The question of Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention poses a moral burden on the corporate integrity of the Nigerian judicial system.

“Since his process of extradition from Kenya is unlawful and the basis for his arraignment questionable, one wonders about the rationale for detaining Kanu for four years without justice,” he said.

The House of Representatives committee on South East Development Commission (SEDC) has also demanded the release of the IPOB leader.

Chairman of the committee, Chris Nkwonta made the request during the panel’s inaugural meeting at the National Assembly.

“Given the region’s security concerns, the committee and other well-meaning Nigerians appeal to the president to facilitate the release of Nnamdi Kanu as a step towards lasting peace and development in the region,” he said.

BACKGROUND OF NNAMDI KANU’S INCARCERATION

The IPOB leader has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since he was controversial extradited from Kenya in June 2021.

He is currently facing terrorism charges.

Despite multiple court rulings ordering his release, including an October 2022 Court of Appeal judgment that discharged and acquitted him of all charges on the grounds that his extradition violated international laws, the Federal Government has yet to comply.

The IPOB leader faces charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, and incitement before the Federal High Court in Abuja, all of which he has consistently denied.