Atiku Condemns Tinubu’s Presidential Pardon, Says It Emboldens Criminals

3 days ago

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s recent grant of presidential pardon, describing it as a reckless abuse of executive power that weakens the justice system and emboldens criminality in the country.

In a statement issued at the weekend, Atiku said the decision to extend clemency to individuals convicted of serious crimes such as drug trafficking, kidnapping, murder, and corruption was both “shocking and indefensible.”

He argued that the essence of a presidential pardon — a constitutional prerogative meant to temper justice with mercy — had been grossly misused by the Tinubu administration. According to him, the act has diminished the sanctity of justice and sent the wrong message to Nigerians and the international community about the government’s moral values.

“At a time when Nigeria continues to reel under insecurity, moral decay, and rising drug-related offences, it is deeply troubling that the presidency would prioritize clemency for those whose actions have undermined national stability and social order,” the statement read.

Atiku cited reports indicating that nearly 30 percent of those pardoned were convicted for drug-related crimes, describing the move as particularly insensitive given the country’s ongoing struggle with narcotics abuse and its tarnished global image on drug issues.

The former vice president also drew attention to what he called “the moral irony” of the decision, referencing past controversies surrounding President Tinubu’s alleged links to drug-related investigations in the United States.

“It is, therefore, no surprise that this administration continues to demonstrate a worrying tolerance for individuals associated with criminal enterprise,” he stated.

Atiku warned that the pardon had made a “mockery of the criminal justice system,” discouraged law enforcement agencies, and dishonoured victims of serious crimes.

“Clemency must never be confused with complicity,” he said. “When a government begins to absolve offenders of the very crimes it claims to be fighting, it erodes the moral authority of leadership and emboldens lawlessness.”

The former vice president concluded by urging Nigerians to demand a leadership that upholds justice and integrity.

“Nigeria deserves a leadership that strengthens justice, not one that trivializes it,” Atiku said.

Nigerians Unite for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

4 days ago

October 12, 2025

By

By Eric Elezuo

“In the face of the government’s open negotiations with terrorists and violent criminals, the refusal to release Kanu reinforces the perception that the Southeast is treated under a different set of laws and standards. This sense of injustice continues to fuel anger, resentment, and insecurity” – Okechukwu Nwanguma

With the release of close to 200 names of convicts and ex-convicts, most of whom have committed heinous crimes, for presidential pardon, and the omission of secessionist leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Nigerians have questioned the rationale and genuineness of the President Bola Tinubu administration in proving equality and equity, especially as it relates to the South East extraction of the country. A cross section of Nigerians has concluded that like late President Muhammadu Buhari, who gave little or attention to the South-East, which he described as a ‘dot’ in the map, and would be ‘dealt with in the language they understand’, the Tinubu administration has not done any better in absorbing the Igbo race into the Nigerian ecosystem. Many believe he has done worse.

Exercising his constitutional rights and acting on the recommendations of the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy (PACPM) led by the Attorney General and Justice Minister, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, as chairman, Tinubu had granted clemency to 82 inmates and reduced the prison terms of 65 others. He gave a reprieve for seven inmates on the death row by commuting their sentences to life imprisonment among a whole lot. Some of those pardoned were Sir Herbert Macauley, General Mamman Vatsa, Farouk Lawan, Maryam Sanda, who murdered her husband in cold blood.

In all these, Nigerians have wondered why Nnamdi Kanu was omitted, considering that not a few believe that his release will return peace to the South East. This is even in the light of the fact that he has not been convicted by any law court, and has as a matter of hindsight been set free by courts in Nigeria and Kenya.

In the light of the above, the hashtag #FreeNnamdiKanuNow, has emerged, and continues to gain traction across political, ethnic, and religious lines, with supporters calling for a peaceful but sustained national mobilization for justice and reconciliation.

According to an analyst, “Over the years, courts in Nigeria and in Kenya have ruled that Nnamdi Kanu’s extraordinary rendition was unlawful and violated both his personal rights and international law. Nigerian courts have also ordered his release. Yet, the Federal Government has refused to comply.

“Contrast this with how other forms of armed agitation and violence have been handled.

“Leaders of militant groups in the Niger Delta were granted amnesty and rewarded with contracts, employment, and scholarships abroad.

“Sunday Igboho, who championed the Yoruba self-determination cause, was released.

“The Federal Government has held open negotiations with so-called “repentant” bandits – many of whom have killed, kidnapped, and destroyed communities – even allowing them to attend peace meetings heavily armed and dictating terms. Thousands of Boko Haram members have been granted amnesty, rehabilitated, and in some cases, integrated into security agencies.”

The view is corroborated by the assertion of Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate and human rights activist, that it’s easier to get away with anything in Nigeria so long as one is not from the South East. As a result, opinion molders, civil societies and Nigerians in general are raising their voices to call for the immediate release of the Biafran crusader on the heels of the nationwide protest to the effect on October 20, 2025 called by the Sowore.

Sowore had urged South-East governors, lawmakers, traditional rulers, and religious leaders to join the planned demonstration for Kanu’s release.

He disclosed that he had contacted several prominent Igbo leaders, including Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo; Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to join the movement.

The former presidential candidate also revealed that he reached out to Atiku through his team, noting that the former vice president’s support would give significant weight to the campaign.

“I have tried reaching out personally to Dr. @alexottiofr, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo @CCSoludo, and Mr @PeterObi (through his team) today. Alex Otti and Soludo neither took my calls nor responded to my messages. They promised to tell Mr. @PeterObi about our plans, although he is currently travelling.

“I also reached out to Alhaji @Atiku through his team, while Senator @SenatorAbaribe said he would return my call. I spoke with Obinna Agwuocha of the House of Representatives. He was receptive and encouraging.

“The Abia State House of Assembly members informed me that they plan to travel to London next week and then return directly to Abuja for further action. They mentioned they intend to visit the Attorney General of the Federation first to lodge a complaint; they didn’t anticipate a “placard” protest. I told them, That’s fine; what matters most is that we agree on a unified date for action.

“This is not the time for hesitation. If we genuinely believe that @MaziNnamdiKanu deserves freedom, then every leader of conscience must act, now, not later,” he wrote.

Championing the response for the call, a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has described Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention as a “stain on Nigeria’s belief in the rule of law.”

Atiku made this known in a post shared on his X handle, expressing full support for the campaign launched by human rights activist and the 2023 African Action Congress presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, demanding Kanu’s release.

He wrote, “The continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains an open sore on our nation’s conscience and a stain on our belief in the rule of law. Defying court orders that granted him bail is an abuse of power and an assault on justice.

“I, therefore, lend my voice in full support of the campaign led by @YeleSowore for his immediate release or due prosecution. We fail as patriots if we allow Kanu’s case to fester as yet another wound this nation refuses to heal.”

Also among top guns, who has given consent to the call for the release of the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is former President Goodluck Jonathan, who expressed support for a decisive and just resolution to the matter while having a meeting with Sowore in Abuja.

Jonathan reportedly acknowledged the urgent need to address the prolonged incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu, calling for fairness and national healing in resolving the matter. In a particularly hopeful turn, Jonathan is said to have committed to engaging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directly on the issue in the coming days.

The new endorsement adds Jonathan to a growing list of prominent Nigerians who have spoken out in favor of Kanu’s release. Others who have made similar calls include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, human rights lawyer Femi Falana SAN, Senator Shehu Sani, and several civil society and regional leaders.

The all agreed that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains in detention not for any crime, but for “taking up the just cause of confronting the long-standing issue of marginalization in Nigeria.”

The rising group is of the opinion that “Like other ethnic and regional activists whose politically motivated cases have been withdrawn or dismissed, Nnamdi Kanu should also be released without further delay.”

In a statement, the group made a direct appeal to leading other figures from the South East and beyond to rally in support of the campaign. Among those named were Mr. Peter Obi, Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Governor Alex Otti, Governor Francis Nwifuru, Governor Peter Mbah, Governor Hope Uzodinma, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, John Mbata of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, and “Nigerians of conscience everywhere.”

Also, the Abia State House of Assembly has lent its voice to the clamor for the release of Kanu, calling on the Federal Government to act fast concerning deteriorating health of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The House made the call during a plenary session, where the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Austin Okezie, raised a matter of urgent public importance on the precarious state of Kanu’s health.

“We encourage the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, to continue his efforts in securing the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as well as enjoin the Members of the National Assembly from South-East extraction, the Leadership of the Apex Igbo Cultural Organisation, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, and other relevant stakeholders to continue to push for his proper medical attention and for his release,” the House resolved.

In a move that is considered a gainful turnaround, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has announced that it would join and fully support the peaceful protest being organised by Omoyele Sowore to demand Nnamdi Kanu’s release, saying the time has come for Nigerians, especially the Igbo people, to rise against selective justice.

It also condemned President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, saying his utterances are dangerous to Nigeria’s fragile unity.

The association said in a statement signed by the Executive Director of the rights body, Emmanuel Onwubiko, that Onanuga’s recent statement that detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, “will get what he deserves” was a clear reflection of the double standards that have long defined Nigeria’s justice system, where individuals from certain ethnic backgrounds are allegedly persecuted for dissent while others are rewarded for incitement.

In a statement made available to journalists, HURIWA said Onanuga’s comments were not just an attack on Kanu but an affront to the entire Igbo-speaking population of Nigeria.

“Nnamdi Kanu’s message, though sometimes delivered in strong language, was rooted in the call for equity and justice for the Igbo race. Anyone who denies that the Igbo people are systematically marginalised in modern-day Nigeria is either dishonest or an outcast among his people,” the association said.

HURIWA noted that Onanuga’s renewed attack on rights activist Omoyele Sowore and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for supporting Kanu’s release was both hypocritical and arrogant.

“It is ironic that Onanuga accused Atiku of commenting on a case before the court while he himself is making inflammatory pronouncements on the same issue,” the group said.

“Onanuga is not the Chief Justice of Nigeria. He has no right to sit in Aso Rock and pass judgement on Kanu. What gives him the moral or legal authority to pre-judge a matter in court while pretending to caution others?” HURIWA queried.

The rights organisation condemned the apparent ethnic imbalance in the country’s justice system, where anti-Igbo promoters allegedly walk free and even hold federal appointments while the leader of a movement calling for equality is treated unjustly.

Also lending their voices to the nationwide clamour for the release of the IPOB leader, a coalition of rights activists in Benue State, under the aegis of Benue Concerned Citizens (BCC), demanded the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu.

The demand was contained in a statement signed by Michael Oboh, Chairman, and Chief Chris Awo, Secretary, and titled ‘Release Nnamdi Kanu Now – Freedom is non-negotiable. Benue stands with the nation. Our patience has run out’.

The statement read: “The Benue Concerned Citizens (BCC) issues a final warning to the Federal Government of Nigeria: the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is an act of profound injustice that we will no longer tolerate.

“We are not alone. The voice of reason is growing louder across the nation. From the calls of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to the planned mass protests by citizens, the message is unified and clear: Release Nnamdi Kanu.

“The government’s own courts have pointed to the illegality of his detention. The recent courtroom charade of endless adjournments, now hinging on a medical report, is a sham and an insult to the intelligence of every Nigerian. You cannot break a man through “extraordinary rendition” and then feign concern over his health to delay justice.

“Our symbol is the palm tree. We bend, but we do not break. Our resolve is now unyielding.”

The Benue group, in calling for Kanu’s immediate and unconditional release, also demanded respect for the rule of law by the Nigerian government and its agencies, as well as an end to political persecution.

The statement added, “The Benue Concerned Citizens hereby serve notice: If Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not released immediately, we will mobilize and join the nationwide protests en masse. We will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with every Nigerian who values justice over tyranny.

“This is not a request. It is an ultimatum. Our silence is broken. Our patience is exhausted.”

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has also reiterated its call for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

Dr Ezechi Chukwu, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, made the call in a statement in Enugu.

He appealed to President Tinubu to deploy his constitutional powers and diplomatic instruments to release him in the spirit of equity, fairness and inclusive justice.
According to him, it’s been four years of Kanu’s unlawful arrest and detention since his extradition from Kenya to Nigeria.

“The question of Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention poses a moral burden on the corporate integrity of the Nigerian judicial system.

“Since his process of extradition from Kenya is unlawful and the basis for his arraignment questionable, one wonders about the rationale for detaining Kanu for four years without justice,” he said.

The House of Representatives committee on South East Development Commission (SEDC) has also demanded the release of the IPOB leader.

Chairman of the committee, Chris Nkwonta made the request during the panel’s inaugural meeting at the National Assembly.

“Given the region’s security concerns, the committee and other well-meaning Nigerians appeal to the president to facilitate the release of Nnamdi Kanu as a step towards lasting peace and development in the region,” he said.

BACKGROUND OF NNAMDI KANU’S INCARCERATION 

The IPOB leader has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since he was controversial extradited from Kenya in June 2021.

He is currently facing terrorism charges.

Despite multiple court rulings ordering his release, including an October 2022 Court of Appeal judgment that discharged and acquitted him of all charges on the grounds that his extradition violated international laws, the Federal Government has yet to comply.

The IPOB leader faces charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, and incitement before the Federal High Court in Abuja, all of which he has consistently denied.

Forgery: Atiku Demands Probe into Tinubu, Ministers’ Certificates

1 week ago

October 8, 2025

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for an independent, transparent, and comprehensive investigation into the academic and professional credentials of all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), beginning with President Bola Tinubu himself.

Atiku’s call comes in the wake of the recent resignation of the former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, over an alleged certificate scandal.

Following the controversy surrounding the authenticity of his academic qualifications, Nnaji tendered his resignation on Tuesday. He, however, maintains that his resignation is not an admission of guilt.

Reacting to the development in a post on his X handle on Wednesday, Atiku said the resignation of the former minister has “once again brought to light the deep moral crisis at the heart of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.”

The former Vice President also questioned Tinubu’s own credentials, alleging that they have been the subject of controversy for decades. He, therefore, called for a thorough investigation into the credentials of all FEC members, starting with the President.

“This episode is not isolated. It is a reflection of a pattern — a rot that begins from the very top. The man who occupies the office of President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has for decades been enmeshed in controversies surrounding his identity, age, and academic records.

“From the Chicago State University saga to multiple contradictory claims under oath, the world has seen ample evidence that Nigeria today is led by a man who himself has been unable to credibly defend the authenticity of his own certificates.

“When a man of questionable identity leads a country, deception becomes the standard of governance. Tinubu’s personal history of alleged forgery and perjury has effectively institutionalized falsehood in public service.

“It is, therefore, unsurprising that his ministers and aides have taken after his example — falsifying documents, inflating records, and desecrating the moral foundation of our nation.

“I, therefore, call for an independent, transparent, and comprehensive investigation into the academic and professional credentials of all members of the Federal Executive Council, beginning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu himself. Nigerians deserve to know the truth about those who preside over their lives and resources.

“Tuesday’s resignation of Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, has once again brought to light the deep moral crisis at the heart of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

“What should ordinarily be a matter of national shame is now being disguised as a ‘voluntary resignation’ — an attempt to whitewash yet another scandal that typifies the forgery-ridden character of this government,” Atiku said.

He condemned President Tinubu’s decision to allow Nnaji an honourable resignation rather than a dismissal.

“Let the truth be told: Uche Nnaji should not have been allowed the courtesy of resignation. He should have been summarily dismissed and prosecuted for deceit and falsification.

“By permitting him to quietly exit through the back door, the Tinubu administration has once again demonstrated that it is an assembly of forgers, impostors, and morally bankrupt individuals masquerading as public servants.”

Atiku also berated the Department of State Services (DSS), questioning how Nnaji’s alleged certificate scandal escaped detection during the screening process prior to his appointment.

“What makes this even more embarrassing is that the same Department of State Services (DSS), which screened out Mallam Nasir El-Rufai for alleged ‘security concerns’, is the very agency that cleared this same character, Uche Nnaji.

“The DSS truly deserves our flowers for this national disgrace. Their failure of due diligence has made Nigeria an object of ridicule before the world and raises the question: how many more such individuals are occupying sensitive positions in this government?”

PDP Boils Again!

1 week ago

October 5, 2025

By Eric Elezuo

The more the embattled main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) attempt to find a solution to its myriad of internal changes, the more they plunge deeper into crisis.

With weeks to the much advertised November convention, all seems not to be well with the once biggest party in Africa as the crisis is presently pitched between two of the most important officers of the party; the Chairman, Alhaji Umar Iliya Demagum and the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu. Both are locked in supremacy battle.

Recall that not long ago, the party made some consessions in a bid to end its long drawn crises, a fallout of the 2023 election loss, reconcile and encourage everyone to shealth their swords. Consequently, Demagum was made the substantive chairman while Senator Anyanwu was recognized as the authentic Secretary. The party concluded the rebranding moves by zoning the 2027 presidential slot to the south, prompting the likes of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, to abandon his presidential ambition.

The party got enmeshed in troubled waters when it replaced Anyanwu as a result of his involvement in the Imo gubernatorial election, claiming that his duties were neglected. But Anyanwu had insisted on returning to his position after the failed effort to be Imo governor. But the party had refused before peace was brokered, creating a room for him to return as secretary, aided by the former governor of Rivers State, who is now as Federal Capital Territory minister, Nyesom Wike.

But a fresh crisis suddenly raised its head to return the party to a path they seem to have left. It was the Akwa-Ibom question.

The fresh crisis began when the Party dissolved the Akwa Ibom State Executive Committee and approved caretaker committees to run the affairs of both its Akwa Ibom and Cross River state chapters, in a major shake-up of the party’s structures in the South-South.

This was announced in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, on behalf of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Ologunagba insisted that the decisions were taken pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC under the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has at its meeting today, Tuesday, September 30th, 2025, pursuant to its powers under the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) approved the dissolution of the Akwa State Executive of the Party,” Ologunagba said.

The statement informed that for the Akwa Ibom branch, the NWC approved a 31-member caretaker committee to oversee the party’s affairs for a period not exceeding three months, or until new elections are held.

The committee is chaired by Igwat Umoren, with Harrison Ekpo as deputy chairman and Borono Bassey as secretary. Other key officers named include Bar. Ewa Okpo as publicity secretary, Emman Mbong as organizing secretary, Hon. Aniekan Asuquo as youth leader, Mary Silvia Abara as woman leader, and Barr. Enoch Enoch as legal adviser.

In the Cross River axis, the NWC said the decision followed the expiration of the four-year tenure of the state executive.

An 18-member caretaker committee, led by Rt. Hon. Bassey Eko Ewa as chairman and Dr. Bassey Joseph Adim as secretary, will assume control of the chapter with effect from October 1, 2025, for a similar three-month period.

“The Caretaker Committee is to manage the affairs of the Party in Cross River State from Wednesday, October 1st, 2025 for a period not exceeding 3 months, or until such a time a new State Executive Committee will be elected in the State,” Ologunagba said.

But Anyanwu, in a swift reaction, countered Ologunagba’s statement, dismissing it as “null and void,” insisting the National Working Committee (NWC) never approved such action, but the party through Ologunagba said otherwise. It is important to note that Ologunagba acted on behalf of the NWC, which the Chairman, Demagum heads. Anyanwu’s rejection of the action is deemed as a challenge to the authority of the party chairman.

In a statement, the PDP National Secretary noted as follows:

“My attention has been drawn to the purported press release by the National Publicity Secretary of our party announcing the dissolution of the State Working Committee of Akwa Ibom State.

“For purposes of clarity, that press release should be discountenanced because there was no formal sitting of the National Working Committee in which such decision was taken.

“It is not in the official capacity and duties of the National Publicity Secretary to take actions relating to the implementation of the decisions of the National Working Committee of our great party. As a result, the purported press release is null and void and of no effect. The state working committee of the PDP Akwa Ibom State stands undissolved.

“Please consider this letter as the rightful authority for you to continue in your duties as provided in the PDP Constitution 2017 as amended.”

Supporting the position of the national secretary, the removed Akwa Ibom chairman, Elder Aniekan Akpan, after an emergency meeting of the state executive committee in Uyo, declared that he remained the authentic state chairman.

Addressing the press, he urged party members and the public to disregard the dissolution notice, insisting the NWC had not properly sat to make such a decision.

To further contradict the stand of the NWC, one of the elected state exco members listed in the caretaker committee, Ekpong Edem, also rejected his inclusion, describing the new committee as “illegal.”

Edem pledged loyalty to the Akpan-led executive where he currently serves as Senatorial Vice Chairman.

At the end of its meeting, the state executive committee passed a vote of confidence in Akpan, further deepening the rift over the disputed dissolution, and creating wilder gulf between Demagum and Anyanwu.

But reacting, the party came down heavily on members, cautioning them against divided loyalty ahead of its much-publicised national convention.

At an interactive session held in Abuja, Hon Ologunagba, restated that the party’s constitution forbids dual party membership and unauthorised actions capable of undermining internal cohesion within its rank. He denied speculation of internal conflict ahead of the convention slated for the15–16 November 2025, PDP cautioned members from Akwa-Ibom state, where conflicting statements from the party hierarchy over the dissolution of the state chapter has continued to surface in the media.

Ologunagba noted that “Our constitution does not allow anyone to belong to two parties at once, and we will not tolerate actions that undermine unity.

“What some see as conflict is, in fact, democracy in action. The national chairman provides overall leadership and can summon meetings, while the national secretary carries out administrative duties. The secretary cannot unilaterally call meetings or release statements without approval,” he said.

Citing Section 35 of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), which outlines the functions of the National Chairman, the spokesman stated further:  “There shall be a National Chairman who shall be the chief executive of the Party and his functions shall be:

“35 (1) (a) summon and preside over the meetings of the National Convention, the National Executive Committee, the National Caucus and the National Working Committee of the Party;

“35 (1) (d) assign specific functions to any member or officer of the Party.”

Meanwhile, the PDP has played down the crisis, insisting that the scenario was just a misunderstanding of roles within the party.

Ologunagba, in another statement, explained that there is no leadership tussle, adding that the duties of Anyanwu, are limited to handling minor administrative issues such as diesel supply and parking space allocation at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Ologunagba said recent media reports suggesting a rift among party leaders are exaggerated and do not reflect the true situation. According to him, the PDP remains united and focused on repositioning itself ahead of future elections.

Ologunagba explained that the situation, being described as a crisis, was merely a misunderstanding about who is responsible for what in the day-to-day running of the party. He said some people may have misinterpreted normal administrative functions as a power struggle.

“There is no crisis in our great party. What we have is a simple issue of clarification about who performs certain administrative roles,” he said. “Senator Anyanwu’s functions have been clearly defined. He is only to oversee logistical issues like diesel supply and parking arrangements within the party secretariat. There is no confusion about that.”

Ologunagba accused some media outlets of sensationalising routine party matters, saying that journalists should be more careful when reporting internal issues. “Some reports have blown things out of proportion. The PDP is not at war with itself,” he said. “The so-called crisis is simply an administrative adjustment which happens in every organisation. We are united, strong, and ready to serve Nigerians better.”

The PDP spokesperson also accused rival parties of sponsoring misleading stories to create the impression that the PDP is in disarray. He claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is particularly threatened by the renewed unity within the PDP, especially as the opposition begins consultations ahead of the next general election.

“The APC knows that the PDP is their only real competition,” Ologunagba said. “That is why they are trying to plant stories about imaginary crises. Nigerians are wiser now; they know who truly represents their interests.”

Ologunagba also alleged that the dissolved executives were under the influence of Pastor Umo Eno, the governor of Akwa Ibom, who had defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“In Akwa Ibom state, the governor has left. At both the national working committee and party level, there seems to be no distinction between the state executives and their alignment with the All Progressives Congress, APC,” he said.

“Section 10, sub-section 6 of the party constitution states, ‘No member of the party shall align with other parties or groups to undermine the party or any of its selected governments. Belonging to two parties is an anathema.’

“We believe the Akwa Ibom executives are controlled by the governor who joined the APC. He openly said on tape that he would oversee both parties, which is unacceptable and undermines the PDP.”

For more than two decades, the PDP has dominated Akwa Ibom politics, but it lost control in June after the governor defected to the APC.

Eno became the second PDP governor in the south-south region, after Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, to defect to the APC within two months, raising concerns about party cohesion.

Four months after his defection, the PDP dissolved its state executives in Akwa Ibom to “restore order, reassert control, and prevent further erosion of its structure” in the state.

For a while now, the PDP has struggled to revalidate itself with mass defections depleting its workforce and membership. In recent times, majority of its high ranking members including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, had left to form a coalition under the umbrella of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

How PDP can snap out of its present quagmire to present a formidable opposition against the ruling APC still remains to be seen, but time will tell.

