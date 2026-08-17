Ooni Congratulates Adeleke on Re-election, Calls for Unity

The Permanent Chairman of the Southern Nigerian Traditional Rulers Council (SNTRC), Arole Oodua Olofin Adimula and the Natural Head of the Oduduwa race worldwide, the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR, Ojaja II, has congratulated the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his victory in the August 15, 2026 governorship election, describing the outcome as a fresh mandate and a renewed opportunity to advance the development of the state.

In a statement on Monday by the Senior Media Officer, Ooni’s Palace, Sodiq Lawal, on behalf of the Director of Media and Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace, Otunba Moses Olafare, the Ooni who is also the Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) said the conclusion of the election should mark the beginning of a new chapter of unity, reconciliation and purposeful governance in Osun State.

According to the Ooni, while elections are naturally characterised by competition and divergent political interests, the conclusion of the electoral process requires all stakeholders to put political differences aside and unite in the collective interest of the people.

“Your victory comes with a renewed responsibility to serve the entire people of Osun State, irrespective of political affiliation, ethnic background, religious belief or geographical location.

“The election is over, but the work of building a stronger, more prosperous and peaceful Osun has only just begun,” the Ooni said.

The Ooni commended the people of Osun State for exercising their civic responsibility and urged all political actors, candidates, supporters and other stakeholders to embrace peace.

He particularly urged Governor Adeleke to extend an olive branch to all political opponents and work towards healing whatever divisions may have emerged during the electioneering period.

The Ooni said the people of Osun should now expect governance that transcends partisan considerations, stressing that the second term should be an opportunity for the administration to consolidate its achievements and pursue projects and policies that will have lasting impacts on the lives of the people.

The Ooni also urged the governor to give greater attention to youth empowerment, employment creation, education, infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, tourism and the creative economy, noting that these sectors remain critical to the sustainable development of the state.

He commended the administration for ongoing infrastructural projects across the state, including the recently completed Lagere Flyover in Ile-Ife and the road dualisation project linking Mayfair to Enuwa, while urging the government to sustain the momentum and expand development to other communities.

Ooni added, “Osun is richly endowed with human and cultural resources. Our state must now move from political competition to economic competition, from electioneering to development, and from division to collaboration.

“We must build an Osun where our young people can find opportunities, where businesses can thrive, where our cultural heritage can drive tourism and investment, and where every community feels the presence of government.”

The Ooni further called for stronger collaboration between the state government and the traditional institution, saying traditional rulers remain important partners in maintaining peace, mobilising communities and advancing grassroots development.

He assured Governor Adeleke of the continued support of the traditional institution in initiatives that promote peace, cultural preservation, youth development, tourism and economic growth across the state.

The Ooni also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies, election officials, observers, the media and other stakeholders whose efforts contributed to the conduct of the election.

He called on the governor to regard his re-election as a call to greater service, urging him to make his second term a legacy-building period that would leave a lasting impact on present and future generations of Osun people.

The Ooni prayed for wisdom, strength and divine guidance for Governor Adeleke as he prepares to continue his service to the people, stressing that the ultimate responsibility of every leader is to leave society better than they met it.

“May this renewed mandate bring greater peace, prosperity and development to Osun State. May your second term unite the people, strengthen our institutions and open new opportunities for our youths and communities.

“Once again, I congratulate His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke. The election is behind us; the future of Osun is before us. Let us all unite and build it together,” Ooni Ogunwunsi stated.