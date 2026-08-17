Abimboye Congratulates Adeleke, Makes Case for Youth Empowerment, Grassroots Inclusion in Fresh Mandate

Journalist and politician, Michael Babatunde Abimboye, has congratulated Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on his re-election, describing the victory as a renewed mandate and a fresh opportunity to deepen development across the state.

Abimboye, in a congratulatory message on Sunday, said the governor’s re-election was not only an endorsement of his administration but also a call to deliver more inclusive and impactful governance in his second term.

He urged Adeleke to make grassroots development a central priority of the new administration, stressing that the impact of government must be felt beyond the state capital and extend to towns, communities and rural areas across Osun.

According to him, the governor’s second term provides an opportunity to consolidate existing achievements while ensuring that communities that are yet to benefit substantially from government interventions receive greater attention.

Abimboye also called on Adeleke to further expand youth participation in governance, arguing that young people should not merely be beneficiaries of government programmes but should be given meaningful opportunities to contribute to policy formulation and public administration.

He said Osun was endowed with a pool of capable young people whose energy, creativity and expertise could contribute significantly to the development of the state if given the right platforms.

The political communications expert specifically appealed to the governor to prioritise the full upgrade and revitalisation of the Odeomu Cooperative College in Ayedaade Local Government Area, describing the institution as an important asset with the potential to contribute to cooperative education, entrepreneurship, agricultural development and youth empowerment.

He said the transformation of the college would have significant economic and educational benefits for Ayedaade and the wider Osun community.

“Governor Adeleke has secured another mandate from the people of Osun. The responsibility now is to translate that mandate into an even broader legacy of development, inclusion and opportunity.

“The second term should take development deeper into the grassroots, bring more young people into governance and ensure that communities across the state have a meaningful stake in the government’s agenda,” Abimboye said.

He further urged the governor to approach the second term with greater urgency and an inclusive vision, saying the renewed mandate should be used to build on the administration’s achievements while addressing areas requiring greater attention.

Abimboye congratulated Adeleke and the people of Osun State, expressing optimism that the governor’s second term would deliver a more expansive development agenda for the state.