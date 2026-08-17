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UniZik Orders Investigation after Viral Video Shows Students Beating Up Lecturer

By: Eric

Date:

The management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UniZik), Awka, Anambra State, has ordered an immediate, comprehensive and impartial investigation after a viral video showing students assaulting a lecturer over an alleged sexual misconduct sparked outrage online.

The incident that occurred on Saturday on the Awka campus.

Footage that circulated widely on social media on Saturday captured some UniZik students physically assaulting and rough-handling a lecturer from the Department of Chinese Studies, Faculty of Arts.

According to witnesses and the circulating videos, the lecturer was allegedly caught attempting to molest a female student within the university premises before students intervened.

The clips have drawn widespread condemnation and calls for a thorough probe, with many Nigerians debating both the allegation and the students’ resort to violence.

The lecturer’s identity has not yet been officially released by the university.

In a statement issued at the weekend, the Director of Information and Public Relations, Aloysius Attah, said the institution is “deeply saddened” by the development.

The management strongly condemned jungle justice and self-help while also taking the sexual misconduct allegation seriously.

“The Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has received reports of the alleged physical assault and attack on a lecturer in the Department of Chinese Studies, Faculty of Arts, following an allegation of attempted sexual misconduct involving a female student of the University,” the statement read.

Attah confirmed that authorities have directed an immediate investigation to “establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.”

UniZik says the investigation will cover two tracks:

1. The sexual misconduct allegation — to determine if the lecturer attempted to molest the female student.
2. The assault on the lecturer — to identify students involved in the physical attack and address breaches of campus discipline.

“The university remains committed to upholding the highest standards of discipline, academic integrity and the safety and dignity of all members of the university community,” Attah added.

Sexual harassment allegations in Nigerian universities have repeatedly sparked protests and policy reviews. UniZik itself has faced pressure in recent years to strengthen its anti-sexual harassment framework.

At the same time, university authorities are under pressure to curb vigilante actions on campus, warning that mob justice undermines due process and endangers lives.

For now, the lecturer has been taken off active duty pending the outcome of the probe, according to campus sources.

UniZik said further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses and urged students and staff to remain calm and allow due process.

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