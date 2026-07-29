The Weaponised Poverty Campaign Strategy

By Boma Lilian Braide (Esq.)

Nigeria’s political system runs on a troubling logic. The economic development is treated not as a National goal but as an existential threat to those who govern. A close look at our democratic journey since 1999 forces an uncomfortable conclusion. It is more politically profitable to keep the population poor, desperate and dependent than to fulfil ambitious campaign manifestos or build a thriving middle class.

This deliberate preservation of misery can best be understood as the weaponisation of poverty, a strategy the political class uses with quiet precision to maintain control over millions of citizens. In a functional society, a leader’s success is measured by how many people they lift out of poverty through structural reform, quality education, stable electricity and sustainable jobs. In our political ecosystem, however, success is measured by how dependent the masses remain on the temporary generosity of their leaders. A self-sufficient citizen who earns a decent living, owns a home and can afford health insurance is an independent voter who cannot easily be manipulated. A citizen who does not know where their next meal will come from is, by contrast, vulnerable, compliant and remarkably cheap to buy when election season arrives.

To see this dynamic in its rawest form, one need only examine the empowerment programmes staged across the country today. Across all thirty-six states and at the federal level, we are treated to the familiar spectacle of high-profile government figures, including the offices of the first ladies, organising elaborate ceremonies to launch poverty alleviation schemes.

Ceremonies attended by dignitaries in long convoys of luxury vehicles, banners promising transformation, cameras capturing every handshake. Yet strip away the theatre and examine what is actually distributed, and the gap between promise and substance becomes stark

Rather than launching technology hubs, financing small and medium enterprises with affordable loans, or offering vocational training aligned with a modern economy, our leaders’ hand over frying pans, gas cylinders, manual sewing machines and small basins of beans and corn. Women, many holding university degrees or secondary school certificates, queue in the sun for these token gifts so they can set up roadside stalls to fry akara or roast corn.

Compare this with what genuine empowerment could look like. A functioning technical college in Kano, a low interest manufacturing loan scheme in Aba, or a coding academy in Yenagoa would cost a governor far more political effort to establish and defend than a one-day distribution of sewing machines. It would also, crucially, produce citizens capable of building enterprises, hiring others and demanding accountability years after the cameras have left. That is precisely the outcome the current system is engineered to avoid, because an empowered citizen is a citizen who no longer needs the state’s permission to survive, and therefore no longer owes the state a vote of gratitude.

This reduction of human potential to a modern form of servitude is the true signature of our political class. It turns a Nation of vibrant, capable young people into an informal economy built on survival trading. When a government celebrates the distribution of frying equipment as a milestone in human capital development, it sends an unmistakable message about how it views its citizens. The underlying assumption is that ordinary Nigerians do not deserve stable, well-paid careers in manufacturing, technology or mechanised agriculture. Instead, they are relegated permanently to the margins of the informal sector, earning just enough to survive today while remaining dependent on tomorrow’s handout. This is an economy engineered to discourage upward mobility. By trapping millions in the daily grind of roasting corn by the roadside, the political elite ensures they never find the time, energy or security to look up from their pans and ask hard questions about how national resources are managed. This deliberate suppression of economic independence forms the bedrock of our electoral engineering.

The logic, though cruel, is simple. A hungry populace is an affordable populace. When elections approach in an environment where poverty has been weaponised, politicians need not present a serious plan for repairing the broken electricity grid, attracting investment or fixing a collapsing education system. They understand that voters worn down by years of systematic deprivation, struggling to sell akara just to afford medicine, cannot indulge the luxury of waiting for long term results. The immediate pressure of survival forces attention onto the present moment alone.

On election day, politicians descend on these impoverished communities not with ideas but with cash, branded bags of salt, small measures of rice and loaves of bread. The vote is transformed from a sacred instrument of democratic accountability into a transactional commodity traded for a few hours of relief from hunger. Citizens sell their franchise for a token sum because the system has ensured they have no meaningful alternative.

This transactional cycle creates a vicious loop that paralyses national development. Because politicians know they can win elections simply by maintaining a pool of impoverished voters to buy at the polls, they lose any real incentive to pursue genuine structural reform. It is, in effect, a far cheaper investment strategy than governance. A few thousand naira per voter on election day costs a fraction of what it would take to build the schools, hospitals and power stations that might otherwise earn that same vote through honest performance.

Why would a governor spend billions of naira building functional technical colleges, supplying uninterrupted electricity to industrial zones, or creating conditions for young people to build independent technology companies? Doing so would produce a class of economically secure, intellectually independent citizens who demand transparency, refuse to tolerate poor governance and reject cash handouts at the polling unit. From the standpoint of political self-preservation, it is far more logical to divert public funds into private accounts, spend a small fraction of the stolen wealth on sewing machines and frying basins during the mid-termseason, then use the rest to fund a vote buying operation at the next election. The weaponisation of poverty is therefore not an accidental by product of administrative incompetence. It is a deliberate, carefully guarded political strategy designed to keep the ruling class in power indefinitely.

Breaking this cycle requires that we first strip these superficial empowerment programmes of the false respectability they currently enjoy in public discourse. We must train ourselves, as a society, to view the distribution of frying pans, grinding machines and petty trading starter packs not as acts of generosity but as insults to our collective dignity and clear evidence of governance failure.

The media, civil society and the intellectual community must stop praising public officials who substitute structural economic planning with tokenism. When an official presents bean frying basins as a poverty alleviation milestone, we must call it what it is: a calculated attempt to institutionalise poverty and keep our people bound to the lowest levels of economic survival. We must demand, firmly and repeatedly, that our leaders shift focus away from these patronising charity schemes towards building the macroeconomic conditions that allow real, sustainable jobs to flourish. This means holding government accountable for the state of our infrastructure, the ease of doing business, the availability of affordable credit for legitimate entrepreneurs and the overhaul of an educational curriculum that no longer matches contemporary global demands.

Our collective response must be a firm, unyielding refusal to participate in our own economic devaluation. We must build a nationwide intellectual resistance against the politics of tokenism, and as citizens, reject the false choice offered by a political class that breaks our legs only to hand us a rented crutch.

In our communities, our town halls and across our digital platforms, we must mount a sustained public education campaign to help every ordinary Nigerian understand that the cash handout or frying pan offered by a politician represents a tiny fraction of the future stolen from them and their children. We must raise the standard of political engagement so high that any aspirant who campaigns on a platform of petty handouts rather than structural industrialisation is decisively rejected at the ballot box.

Only when we destroy the political profitability of poverty will our leaders find genuine motivation to build a nation where citizens are empowered with the dignity of good, sustainable work, allowing Nigeria finally to escape the trap of underdevelopment and fulfil its true potential as a prosperous, self-reliant nation.