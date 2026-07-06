Events
Family Bids Farewell to a Distinguished Matriarch, Chief (Mrs.) Folashade Ajayi in Osun
By Ruth Akpan
Some lives leave footprints that time can never erase. They are remembered not merely for the years they spent on earth, but for the countless lives they touched, the values they upheld, the institutions they built, and the love they so generously shared. Such was the remarkable life of Chief (Mrs.) Folasade Omolara Ajayi, an accomplished entrepreneur, devoted Christian, loving wife, caring mother, compassionate mentor and respected community figure whose final rites became a beautiful celebration of an extraordinary legacy.
For two memorable days, the serene town of Ada in Osun State became the focal point of solemn reflection, heartfelt tributes, fervent worship, and dignified celebration as loved ones gathered to pay their last respects to a woman whose remarkable journey was characterised by integrity, compassion, entrepreneurship, and an unshakable devotion to God.
The funeral rites commenced with an emotional and well-coordinated procession as the remains of the highly respected matriarch were conveyed in an elegant motorcade by TOS Funerals from Lagos to her beloved residence, Derilar Villa, Ada, Osun State. Residents lined portions of the route while family members and sympathisers received the cortege with deep emotions, acknowledging the final homecoming of a woman who had devoted her life to serving both God and humanity.
The Christian Wake Service, held within the peaceful surroundings of Derilar Villa, created an atmosphere of reverence, hope, and thanksgiving. The beautifully decorated venue reflected both dignity and simplicity, providing a fitting setting for an evening dedicated to celebrating a life exceptionally well lived.
The service featured soul-lifting hymns rendered by the church choir, stirring scriptural readings, heartfelt prayers, and moving tributes from family members, close friends, and associates who recounted unforgettable memories of Chief (Mrs.) Ajayi’s generosity, motherly affection, humility, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to uplifting others. Speaker after speaker described her as a dependable confidante, a compassionate mentor, an accomplished entrepreneur, and above all, a devoted Christian whose life consistently reflected her faith.
The evening was filled with moments of reflection as guests drew comfort from the assurance of eternal rest for the departed while offering prayers for divine strength, peace, and consolation for the Ajayi family during this period of bereavement.
The following day witnessed another remarkable gathering at the First Baptist Church, Ada, Osun State, where the funeral service attracted an impressive congregation of worshippers, dignitaries, business associates, religious leaders, traditional rulers, community stakeholders, and loved ones who assembled to celebrate an extraordinary woman whose influence transcended family and community boundaries.
The solemn service began with uplifting worship sessions and inspiring hymn renditions that prepared hearts for an atmosphere of thanksgiving and reflection.
One of the most touching moments of the service was the reading of the life history and biography of the deceased by Dipo Ajayi. His eloquent narration vividly chronicled the inspiring journey of Chief (Mrs.) Folasade Omolara Ajayi—from her humble beginnings to her remarkable accomplishments as a devoted wife, caring mother, successful entrepreneur, committed church worker, and respected community leader. The biography painted the portrait of a woman whose resilience, discipline, compassion, and unwavering faith remained constant throughout her lifetime.
The congregation listened attentively as the inspiring milestones of her life unfolded, reminding everyone present that true greatness is measured not merely by material accomplishments but by the positive impact one leaves in the lives of others.
The spiritual highlight of the service was the exhortation delivered by Pastor Sambi Alawode, who encouraged the congregation to emulate the exemplary virtues demonstrated by the deceased. Drawing profound lessons from the Scriptures, he reminded worshippers of the certainty of eternal life for believers and challenged everyone present to live lives worthy of remembrance through steadfast faith, selfless service, and unwavering commitment to God.
Following the exhortation, members of the congregation joined together in an atmosphere of joyful thanksgiving, offering songs of gratitude to God for the beautiful and impactful life of Chief (Mrs.) Ajayi. Special prayers were thereafter offered for every member of the Ajayi family, asking God to comfort them, strengthen them, and preserve the enduring legacy left behind by their beloved matriarch.
The service concluded with a moving closing hymn, after which Jide Ajayi delivered the vote of thanks on behalf of the family, expressing profound appreciation to everyone who travelled from far and near to honour the memory of their dearly departed wife, mother, grandmother, relative, and friend.
Thereafter, the remains of Chief (Mrs.) Folasade Omolara Ajayi were laid to rest in a private interment ceremony within the serene surroundings of her beloved residence, Derilar Villa, Ada, Osun State. Amid solemn prayers, tears, and heartfelt farewells, family members committed her body to mother earth while drawing comfort from the enduring hope of resurrection and eternal rest.
Although emotions ran high during the burial, the atmosphere soon transformed into one of gratitude and celebration as guests proceeded to the elegant Park and Palace Event Centre, Ada, Osun State, for the grand reception held in honour of the departed matriarch.
The reception reflected the grace and elegance that characterised Chief (Mrs.) Ajayi throughout her lifetime. The venue was beautifully adorned with tasteful decorations, while guests enjoyed warm hospitality in an atmosphere filled with fellowship, remembrance, and celebration.
Attendees were lavishly entertained with an array of sumptuous local and continental delicacies accompanied by an impressive selection of premium beverages and refreshing drinks, ensuring that every guest was treated to a memorable dining experience.
Adding glamour and excitement to the occasion, the highly talented Like Mind Band delivered captivating live performances, treating guests to an extensive repertoire of evergreen highlife, gospel, and contemporary classics that kept the atmosphere vibrant throughout the celebration.
The excitement reached even greater heights with the electrifying performance of renowned Fuji music icon Adewale Ayuba, whose energetic stage presence, timeless musical artistry, and crowd-pleasing performance had guests dancing, singing, and celebrating well into the evening, creating unforgettable memories worthy of the remarkable woman whose life they had gathered to honour.
The seamless planning, impeccable coordination, and flawless execution of the entire funeral programme bore the unmistakable signature of Eventsby603, whose meticulous attention to detail ensured that every aspect of the ceremonies reflected dignity, excellence, and sophistication.
Chief (Mrs.) Folasade Omolara Ajayi’s remarkable life remains an enduring testimony to purposeful living. Born on 14 April 1947 in Abeokuta, Ogun State, into the distinguished family of Alhaji Rauf and Alhaja Ayoka of the renowned Okedara family of Oke Ago Owu, she was nurtured on enduring principles of discipline, integrity, hard work, and unwavering faith—qualities that shaped her life’s extraordinary journey.
Her educational pursuit began at Abeokuta Girls’ Grammar School, where she distinguished herself through diligence and academic excellence before proceeding to Moore Plantation, Ibadan, where she studied Agriculture, laying the foundation for her future entrepreneurial achievements.
In 1970, she entered into a blissful marriage with her beloved husband, Prince Dele Ajayi, and together they built a loving home blessed with five wonderful children, whom she nurtured with wisdom, compassion, discipline, and enduring Christian values.
Her walk with God remained central throughout her lifetime. She worshipped faithfully in the Baptist Church following her marriage before later becoming a devoted member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Her exceptional commitment to God’s work earned her ordination as a Deaconess in the year 2000. She remained steadfast in ministry, serving with humility, generosity, compassion, and unwavering dedication until the very end.
An accomplished entrepreneur with uncommon vision, Chief (Mrs.) Ajayi founded the Molly T Group of Companies, a thriving business conglomerate with interests in haulage, party rentals, and travel agency services. Through resilience, diligence, sound leadership, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence, she built a respected enterprise that provided opportunities for many and earned admiration across business circles.
Chief (Mrs.) Folasade Omolara Ajayi will be remembered not merely for her business accomplishments or social standing, but for the countless lives she touched through kindness, generosity, encouragement, and sincere love. She was a woman of immense grace, quiet strength, uncommon dignity, and unwavering faith—a devoted wife, an exceptional mother, a doting grandmother, a compassionate mentor, a respected community leader, and a faithful servant of God whose legacy will continue to inspire generations.
Photos: Tunde Bolarinwa
Events
Glamour As Oluwatoyosi Ibirinola and Christopher Oladayo Tie Nuptial Knots in Lagos
By Ruth Akpan
When love finds expression in the grandeur of culture, elegance and family values, the result is an unforgettable spectacle. Such was the enchanting atmosphere that enveloped the prestigious Harbour Point Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, as the distinguished families of Oluwatoyosi Ibirinola and Christopher Oladayo came together to celebrate the traditional wedding of their beloved children in a ceremony that radiated the beauty of Yoruba heritage.
Long before the arrival of the bride and groom, the atmosphere had already begun to shimmer with anticipation. Elegantly dressed guests streamed into the exquisitely decorated venue, exchanging warm embraces and pleasantries while admiring the breathtaking ambience carefully crafted for the memorable occasion. The décor radiated understated luxury, blending contemporary sophistication with rich traditional aesthetics to create a setting worthy of the remarkable celebration that was about to unfold.
Masterfully coordinated by the celebrated Zapphaire Events, every aspect of the ceremony reflected precision, creativity and excellence. The seamless organisation ensured that guests experienced an event where elegance met efficiency, allowing family and friends to immerse themselves completely in the joy of the occasion.
The celebration commenced on a spiritual note with an opening prayer led by Mrs. Funmi Coker, whose heartfelt supplications invoked God’s abundant blessings upon the couple, their families and every guest gathered to witness the memorable occasion. It was a solemn yet joyful beginning that perfectly prepared everyone for a day filled with love, laughter and cultural splendour.
Adding extraordinary prestige to the occasion were the Fathers of the Day, distinguished businessman Chief Alex Duduyemi and His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, who was gracefully represented by Her Royal Majesty, Olori Aderonke Ogunwusi. Their presence and support underscored the significance of the union, lending an unmistakable aura of nobility and traditional authority to the proceedings.
Then came the defining moments that make every Yoruba traditional wedding so deeply symbolic and emotionally enriching. Amid melodious traditional music, joyful chants and bursts of applause, members of the groom’s family formally sought the hand of the bride according to cherished customs handed down through generations. The exchange of pleasantries, prayers, blessings and symbolic rites unfolded beautifully, reminding everyone that marriage is not merely the union of two individuals but the coming together of two respected families.
When Toyosi finally made her grand entrance, the hall erupted in admiration. Radiating confidence, elegance and natural beauty, she looked every inch the quintessential Yoruba bride. Her exquisitely designed traditional attire, complemented by regal accessories and flawless makeup, perfectly celebrated the richness of African fashion and culture. Christopher matched her elegance effortlessly, appearing dignified and handsome in a finely tailored agbada that reflected his pride in his heritage. Together, they were the picture of love, refinement and youthful sophistication.
The gathering was a remarkable convergence of royalty, political leaders, captains of industry, traditional rulers, accomplished professionals and prominent figures from Nigeria’s social and cultural landscape. The White Cap Chiefs of Lagos attended on behalf of His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, while the ancient throne of Ile-Ife was represented by Her Royal Majesty, Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi. The presence of Erelu Abiola Dosunmu and the graceful Olori Ladun Sijuwade, further elevated the stature of the event.
The political class was impressively represented by former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; former Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori; and the distinguished Senator Tokunbo Abiru, each joining family and friends in celebrating the joyous union.
The gathering also welcomed an array of influential personalities from Nigeria’s business, media and aristocratic circles. Among them were media icon Mo Abudu, the elegant Mrs. Funmi Goka, Prince Tokunbo Sijuwade, Prince Rasaq Oluwole, Prince Aderemi Sijuwade, Prince Damola Aderemi, Mr. Gbenga Obasa, renowned businessman Mr. Tayo Ayeni and respected industrialist Mr. Tunde Folawiyo. Their presence reflected the immense goodwill, admiration and enduring relationships enjoyed by both families.
As the formal rites gave way to celebration, the atmosphere became even more exhilarating. Music by Faith Band resonated beautifully across the magnificent hall as guests danced with infectious excitement, showered the newlyweds with goodwill and celebrated the union with unrestrained joy.
Guests were treated to an extraordinary display of hospitality. Exquisite cuisine, premium refreshments and impeccable service complemented the grandeur of the event, while every carefully curated detail reflected the hosts’ commitment to excellence and their desire to give their guests an unforgettable experience.
Events
Intellectual Tour of DMLC: Baze University VC Professor Adeniyi Pours Encomium on Dele Momodu
By Adeoye Inioluwa Precious and Anjorin Fehintola Stella
The early hours of Saturday, June 27, were spiced by an enriching courtesy visit to the Dele Momodu Leadership Centre by Professor Abiodun Adeniyi, the distinguished Vice Chancellor of Baze University, Abuja.
A respected media scholar, accomplished academic, and intellectual of great repute, Professor Adeniyi was warmly received and taken on a comprehensive tour of the facility, offering him a firsthand experience of the Centre’s vision and unwavering commitment to scholarship, creativity, leadership, and intellectual engagement.
The tour began with the administrative offices, where the Centre’s daily operations and collaborative workspaces reflect a culture of excellence and innovation. He was then introduced to the expansive library, a carefully curated repository of knowledge designed to foster research, critical inquiry, and lifelong learning. From there, he visited the scholars’ rooms, thoughtfully designed spaces that provide resident researchers, writers, and thought leaders with an environment conducive to reflection, study, and the development of ideas.
The visit also showcased the Centre’s unique blend of intellectual purpose and natural beauty. Professor Adeniyi admired the lounge overlooking the sprawling Forest Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), whose lush greenery creates a tranquil backdrop that naturally inspires contemplation. The tour concluded upstairs, where he took in the picturesque view of the Centre’s swimming pool, appreciating the architectural harmony between the modern facilities and their serene surroundings.
As he moved through the Centre, Professor Adeniyi repeatedly expressed his admiration for the vision behind it all. Clearly impressed, he remarked that the Centre was a remarkable testament to foresight and determination.
“It takes a lot to envision something like this and bring it to life,” he observed, pausing often to appreciate the thoughtfulness behind the structure and its purpose.
Throughout the tour, he spoke glowingly of Aare Dele Momodu, noting that while many people celebrate him as an accomplished journalist, publisher, and public figure, fewer truly appreciate the depth of his scholarly disposition.
“Many people don’t know just how scholarly he is,” Professor Adeniyi remarked, describing the Centre as a physical reflection of a mind committed to knowledge, mentorship, and nation-building.
Following the tour, Professor Adeniyi met with the Centre’s pioneer, Aare Dele Momodu. Their meeting brought together two accomplished media scholars whose conversation traversed education, leadership, journalism, scholarship, governance, and the evolving role of intellectuals in shaping public discourse and strengthening democratic institutions. The exchange underscored the enduring importance of collaboration between academia, the media, and policy influencers in fostering informed national conversations.
During the discussion, Aare Dele Momodu shared his intention to pursue a PhD. Responding with characteristic warmth and candour, Professor Adeniyi offered thoughtful advice that resonated with everyone present.
“I would not discourage you,” he said, “but it is better to go for a field that strikes you professionally if you want to pursue your PhD.”
His counsel underscored the importance of aligning academic pursuits with one’s professional calling, ensuring that scholarship remains both meaningful and impactful.
The formal conversation eventually gave way to a more relaxed atmosphere as both men shared a meal together. Amid laughter, engaging stories, and warm conversations, the camaraderie between them complemented the rich intellectual exchange that had preceded it.
Hosting Professor Adeniyi was a privilege for the Centre. His distinguished career across journalism, academia, and strategic communication, coupled with his longstanding commitment to ethical media practice, research excellence, and civic engagement, made the visit especially enriching. His thoughtful observations and sincere appreciation of the Centre’s vision affirmed its mission as a platform where ideas flourish, knowledge is exchanged, and visionary leaders gather to inspire the next generation.
Professor Abiodun Adeniyi’s visit was far more than a courtesy call; it was a meeting of minds united by a shared passion for scholarship, media, leadership, and national development. The Centre looks forward to future engagements with Professor Adeniyi and other distinguished thought leaders whose expertise continues to shape public discourse and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s intellectual advancement.
Events
Princess Adenike Ajoke Oladele Celebrates 70 Years of Grace, Influence and Achievements
By Ruth Akpan
Few occasions capture the beauty of a life well lived like the celebration of a 70th birthday. For Princess Adenike Ajoke Oladele, the milestone provided family, friends and well-wishers with the perfect opportunity to pause, reflect and honour a woman whose journey has been defined by elegance, resilience, compassion and remarkable achievements.
The atmosphere was one of admiration rather than mere festivity as guests gathered at the 10 Degrees Event Centre, Oregun, Lagos, for an evening dedicated to celebrating a woman whose life story continues to inspire those around her. It was a gathering where appreciation met celebration, and where the accomplishments, virtues and enduring legacy of the celebrant took centre stage.
Beautifully dressed guests arrived in fashionable ensembles, bringing colour, sophistication and vibrancy to the occasion. The venue itself provided an elegant setting for the memorable event, with its welcoming ambience and refined décor creating the perfect backdrop for an evening of gratitude and joyous celebration.
Proceedings commenced with an inspiring opening prayer delivered by Pastor Adeyemi Adewunmi. His uplifting supplications filled the hall with a spirit of gratitude and reverence as he prayed for continued divine favour, sound health, longevity and greater accomplishments for the celebrant. It was a fitting beginning to an evening dedicated to thanksgiving and celebration.
Anchoring the occasion was the dynamic master of ceremonies, AB Akynz. With his engaging style and ability to connect with guests, he maintained a lively atmosphere while ensuring that each segment of the event unfolded with excitement.
Elegantly attired and radiating grace and timeless beauty, the celebrant made her grand entrance accompanied by her husband as the atmosphere erupted in thunderous applause and joyous excitement.
One of the most touching aspects of the celebration was the outpouring of tributes that greeted Ambassador Princess Adenike Oladele. Family members, close friends and associates took turns recounting inspiring stories that highlighted her generosity, compassion, resilience and commitment to uplifting others. Their heartfelt reflections painted the picture of a woman whose influence extends far beyond titles and accomplishments, reaching deeply into the lives of countless individuals who have benefited from her kindness and guidance.
The ceremonial cutting of the birthday cake provided another memorable moment as family members, friends and loved ones gathered around the celebrant to commemorate the milestone. Amid cheers, applause and celebratory music, the symbolic moment served as a reminder of seven decades of divine favour, accomplishments and cherished memories.
The gathering soon transformed into a lively spectacle of music and merriment as the renowned Q-Band mounted the stage. With their rich blend of contemporary sounds, evergreen classics and energetic performances, the talented musicians kept the atmosphere vibrant throughout the event. Their captivating performance drew guests to the dance floor repeatedly, turning the celebration into a colourful display of joy.
Behind the flawless coordination of the event was Marcus Smith Events, whose meticulous planning and attention to detail ensured that every aspect of the celebration flowed seamlessly. From the elegant ambience to the smooth progression of activities, their touch of professionalism was evident throughout the evening.
The evening continued with sumptuous dining, lively entertainment and spirited dancing as guests celebrated late into the night. The dance floor remained animated as attendees joined the celebrant in expressing gratitude and joy through music and dance, creating an atmosphere of pure celebration and camaraderie.
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