Kwara APC Crisis: Buni-led Committee Summons Lai Mohammed

The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress has summoned the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

He is to answer to charges of embarking on anti-party activities for unveiling a parallel party Secretariat in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

A source at the National Secretariat confirmed the development to our correspondent late on Wednesday.

The source, who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media on the issue, said, “The minister left us no choice. His action was clearly a violation of our constitution.”

It was learnt that the minister was asked to appear in person to explain to the party leadership why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for the infraction.

The minister was also instructed to close down the parallel secretariat to avoid further sanctions.

When contacted, the Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, did not confirm or deny the summons.

He said, “I cannot confirm or deny what you are asking me because as you know, the Honourable Minister is an elder in this party and we shall accord him the respect he deserves.

“The party will not allow anything to put him to disrepute.

“The party, on the other hand, will not allow anybody to violate the constitution of the party.“

Attempts to get a response from the minister were futile as he was said to be on an official assignment outside the country.

The Punch

Like this: Like Loading...