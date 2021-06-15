Notable Businessman and Politician, Abisoye Fagade Loses Mother

Abisoye Fagade, notable businessman, PR guru and new age politician, is bereaved.

His mother, Deaconess Comfort Omoladun Fagade, died on Sunday, June 13, 2021, after a brief Illness.She was aged 78.

Fagade, the CEO of Sodium Group and convener of Oyo Si Ma Dun, OSMD Network Summit, took to his social media handles to mourn his mother and announce her passing.

According to him, “Goodnight Mummy. You were a mother indeed, an Abiyamo tooto. You were my teacher, my prayer champion and my intercessor. You were so beautiful in and out. Thank you for everything. Adieu, Mummy mi.”

A devoted Christian and doting mother, Deaconess Fagade trained as a Teacher, where she distinguished herself as a professional with selfless focus and instinctive humanitarian mission.

Upon her retirement from the teaching service as a Headmistress, Deaconess Fagade devoted the rest of her life working in the vineyard of the Lord, her family and humanity.

A native of Ibadan, Oyo State, she was widowed after the death of her husband, Pa David Oladokun Fagade, in August 2005,

Deaconess Fagade is survived by six children and many grandchildren.

Her burial ceremony will hold on August 5 and 6, 2021, in Ibadan.

Like this: Like Loading...