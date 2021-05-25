Suspected Suicide Bomber Blows Self Up in Ebonyi

A middle-aged man suspected to be a suicide bomber has been killed in an explosion in the Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The incident occurred around 11.30am on Tuesday opposite Campus 2 of Amaizu/Amangbala primary school in Afikpo LGA of the state.

A resident of the area, who spoke to LEADERSHIP on condition of anonymity, said on hearing the sound of the explosion, residents of the area scampered for safety.

He said the yet-to-be identified man was carrying explosive, which exploded and killed him instantly.

He noted that after a few minutes, the residents went to the scene of the incident and discovered the suspected suicide bomber in a pool of blood.

He was dead already.

The resident, who pointed out that the incident happened close to the Eke Market in Afikpo, which happens to be the biggest market in the area, added that there was tension and apprehension in the community following the incident.

According to the source, the suspected bomber was earlier spotted wandering in the area.

“He first came into a beer parlour and when the people inquired who he was, he left,” the source said.

He was said to have moved to the school side and when the gateman asked him to go back, he made effort to remove his clothes and that was when the explosive went off.

Efforts to get the reactions of the Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loverth Odah and the State Commissioner for Internal Security, Boarder Peace and Conflict Resolutions, Chief Stanley Emegha, proved abortive as several calls put across to them were not answered.

