Chelsea Beat Real Madrid to Set Up All-Premiership UCL Final Against Man City

Chelsea defeated Real Madrid 2-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final encounter at the Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel’s side scored once in each half through Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic in a game that they dominated the Spanish side.

Chelsea deservedly win the tie 3-1 on aggregate to qualify for their third ever UCL final, and first since 2012, the year they last won the trophy.

Eden Hazard started against his former club for Real Madrid who also welcomed Sergio Ramos, their captain, back from injury.

Chelsea also started with Kai Havertz ahead of Christian Pulisic, their goal scorer in the first leg.

The Blues set out to stifle their opponents with a crowded defence and pressing forward that pounced on an interception from N’golo Kante to sweep forward.

Havertz’s deft flick hit the bar but Werner was on hand to head into the empty net for a 1-0 lead on 28 minutes.

Real Madrid twice went close through Karim Benzema but Edouard Mendy, Chelsea goalkeeper, brilliantly saved the French striker’s curler towards the bottom corner and palmed away another header.

The hosts totally dominated the second half and created a hatful of chances not capitalised upon. Thiago Silva and Mason Mount both failed to hit the target while Havertz and Kante were denied at point-blank range.

Real Madrid are winless in their last four away games against English sides and Pulisic finished the 13-time UCL champions off with a tap-in goal towards the end of the match.

The London club’s win sets up an all-English final against Manchester City in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 29.

