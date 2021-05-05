News

Just In: Kaduna Forestry College Students Released

Eric 1 day ago
The 27 students abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, have been released.

One of the persons who received the students confirmed the news to Daily Trust.

He said the release was facilitated by the Sheikh Ahmed Gumi dialogue committee with support from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The students were among the 37 abducted almost two months ago.

After payment of ransom by parents and school management, the bandits only released 10 of the victims.

Their abductors had initially demanded a N500 million ransom from the Kaduna State Government but Governor Nasir El-Rufai ruled out the option of negotiation, saying bandits deserve to be killed.

Daily Trust

Eric

