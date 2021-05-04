Parents of Abducted Kaduna College Students Storm NASS in Protest

Parents of the abducted students of the College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka in Kaduna State have occupied the National Assembly complex, Abuja, in protest.

Earlier in March, the parents staged a protest in Kaduna, demanding the immediate rescue of their children.

The protesting parents who also blocked Kaduna – Birinin Gwari expressway, wondered why their children abducted since March 11, 2021, could not be rescued the same way other kidnapped school students were rescued speedily.

The protest marks the second time the parents of the students have stormed the streets to force the government to action.

Recall that on the night of March 11, 2021, gunmen invaded the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, and forcefully abducted 39 students of the Institution at gunpoint – 23 of them are female while 16 are male. Several others sustained varying degrees of injuries while running for their dear lives.

The bandits were said to have had a field day on the night of capture and for over an hour carried out their nefarious activity unchallenged until the military came after three batches of students had been taken out of the college through the perimeter fence.

It is reported that not a single one of the 39 abducted students have been rescued almost two months after.

