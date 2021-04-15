Just In: Acting Police IG Disbands Special Monitoring Teams in Lagos, Port Harcourt

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba has ordered the disbandment of the IGP Monitoring Satellite offices in Lagos and Port Harcourt, Rivers State with immediate effect.

This followed what he described as incessant complaints of harassment and operating beyond their briefs over cases of investigations, Vanguard reports.

Speaking at his maiden meetings with Command Police Commissioners from the 36 states of the country and FCT as well as Zonal-AIGs, the IGP said the IGP Monitoring Unit as a whole will be re-organised.

The IGP Monitoring Teams have indeed been accused of various human rights abuses and gross corruption, just like it was with the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Like this: Like Loading...