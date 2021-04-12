Opinion: Potentiality Digest: Your Story Holds the Power to Transform Minds

By Sodeeq Abdulakeem Sulyman

Sometimes I blamed myself that I can’t let go of the past, but I later discovered that progress requires us to honestly look at the dark corners of our own past to find inspiration, be renewed and toil the path of significance.” – Sulyman Sodeeq Abdulakeem

Life has undergone a series of evolution and revolution. These evolution and revolution were propelled by individual instincts and desires to make a change, the drive to make the world and the ambition to create for oneself, a name that will define the values and ideals a life has led. In your own aspect, how will your life be defined?

Every life is filled with stories that have the power to transform and impact other people’s minds. This is because in every life, there is always an event, stage, situation or circumstance that serves as the defining moment for a life directed towards purpose and it becomes a catastrophe for a life that lacks meaning and directions. What are you fashioning from your circumstances?

Ordinarily, if you look at life and the way it is configured, there is no way you will travel through it without having your own taste of either good or bad. However, it is your choice to decide whether your life will be good or bad. Martin Luther King Jr well submitted in one of his wise sayings that “You cannot keep birds from flying over your head but you can keep them from building a nest in your hair.”

If you look at the lives of every great person, you will discover that there are times they have to battle through the storms, struggle with what they don’t want or desire so that they can become what they want. To them, life is always about self-creation to nurture themselves for what they want, or self-evolution to discover themselves for what they deserve. Which one are you doing?

Every point in your life, every aspect of your story and every scenario in the course of living your life have been designed to either enclose the lucks in your future or to unlock the joy you can derive from seeing yourself thriving against all odds. “You must be prepared to put in more to get more,” says Yomi Garnett, “you must invest some effort into life for its bounties to be delivered to you.” Are you investing in your future or you are robbing it?

Everybody you are seeing or reading about them today whose lives were full of demonstration of cautions have the potential to make their lives an example. Also, everybody that their lives were full of examples and admirations were also at some points have the potential to be filled with demonstration of cautions. But what differentiates them?

Those whose lives were filled with admirations and examples knew that life has no place for mediocrity, it has no regards for failures. Therefore, they use every point of their lives to sharpen and equip themselves for the struggle and fight the callings that elevate their status beyond the ordinary we have known about them. Do you see something ahead of yourself that you believe your whole life deserves to be sacrificed for?

Yes, you have to see it. Steve Jobs saw it when nobody saw it and that is why he set the pace for modern technology. If Steve Jobs didn’t aim to transform some minds from his story, he won’t struggle to flourish and says “I didn’t see it then, but it turned out that getting fired from Apple was the best thing that could have ever happened to me.” If you are fired from your job today or denied an opportunity you deserve, how will you respond?

Every day is always lightened to refresh our mind from the memories of the inevitabilities that are unpleasant in life, likewise every dark past experience holds an element of brightness and surprises for those who can decide to spark illumination and inspiration from what ought to have been their weaknesses in life. Are you gaining strength from what ought to weaken you?

Don’t allow your failures or mistakes to distract you from the purpose your story is meant to serve by narrating it to the people you supposed to be their own source of inspiration. Neither what you are going through now, nor your past should also stop you. Ademola Adeoye affirmed that “Remember, winners don’t dwell on what they lost; they dwell on what they still have left. When you dwell on what you have left, you’d recover what you have lost. It is only a question of time.”

Your story holds the power to transform many minds; don’t waste it. Your holds the power to ignite some people’s passion to live their flair and not their fear. Your story is potent enough to make some people look within themselves and resolve to champion a cause that will make them a victor in life, instead of remaining a victim. If you believe your story is full of inspiration to other people, I challenge you today to live to narrate it and let people tap insights from what has defined you.

SULYMAN, Sodeeq Abdulakeem is a Librarian, Author. He can be reached via +2348132226994. His new book titled: “The Path to Greatness,” foreword by Henry Ukazu, President and Founder of GLOEMI Inc., The Bronx, New York City, USA, is now available at https://bit.ly/Amzn-HS-TP2G

