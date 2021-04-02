Opinion: From Vagabonds to Champions (Pt. 2)

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

“Regardless of our levels of giftedness or even accomplishment, we all must keep learning. There must never be room for complacency because he who stops being better stops being good. Moreover, it has been proven again and again that constant learners are constant earners! In as much that there is breath in you, there is no excuse not to learn; even if it is just to learn and understand that the heart beats for a reason…so that the purpose of our existence may be valued, honoured and managed with dignity and effectiveness to the glory of God Almighty and for the benefits of mankind!” – Tolulope A. Adegoke

The Ultimate Key

Redemption in Christ Jesus is the ultimate key to true empowerment as. This the only key that gives you full access to fulfilling the mandate of heaven on earth. Your gifts and talents are heavenly resources deposited inside your earthly vessel. Activating them through an intimate relationship with Christ gives you full empowerment to reign on earth as seen in Matthew 28:18 (KJV). According to the Book of John 1:12-14 (KJV) “But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name…”

You may be in this world, but you are not of this world, neither are your gifts. But you are needed on this earth because you have an important mission to execute with your divine endowments. Your true identity is not your physical body but the heavenly gifts that it conveys. You are the full identity of the power of God that you carry!

Do not die with your gifts in you; rather, die empty! It is your zero-turned-hero (your activated and maximised gifts) that will speak for you while you are gone as a result of your impacts on humanity! It is by their fruits (that is, talents, gifts and extent of impacts) that every man would be weighed and remembered.

The Example of David

David again serves as a great model for us in activating and making the most of the deposits of treasures within us. Even as a young man, David realised the potentials he had; and he put them to work to his own advantage and to the progress of his nation and the glory of God! He tapped into his gifts and engaged them with the power of AUDACIOUS (RUGGED) FAITH AND RESPONSIBILITY!

David was responsible for safeguarding his father’s flock of sheep. He did his job so faithfully and diligently that he was ready to die to make a success of it. He confronted a lion and a bear at different times when they came to prey on the flock (1 Samuel 17:34-36). He was determined to serve the interest of his father, even at his own expense. I can imagine him telling the lion and the bear, “You will have to kill me first to get to any of these sheep. I am responsible for their welfare!”

David could have easily fled for his life and given his father excuses about the fate of the flock. Interestingly, what the Bible records is that David confronted the lion and the bear (which can be interpreted as his fears, limitations and challenges) and killed them with his bare hands. We are not told that he prayed to God to deliver him or that God sent His angels to protect him; yet, he conquered and kept his flock safe as a dutiful shepherd.

I believe that David’s sterling character and approach to responsibility must have further moved God at this point. I imagine God beginning to compare David, a guide of sheep, with Saul, a king over the Israelites, at this point. It was obvious, as his later encounter with Goliath showed, that Saul could not risk his life to safeguard the people whom God had entrusted to his care – unlike David who could risk his life for mere animals. Saul couldn’t confront Goliath, let alone kill him; he was too obsessed with comfort and luxury and couldn’t be moved to quit his comfort zone. No wonder God catapulted David from the wilderness to the palace. He made David king over all Israel, despite all odds; and there was no longer a trace of Saul on the throne of Israel.

Here is God’s message to you in all of these: “I am the Almighty God…my speciality is doing the impossible…I use the foolish things of this world to confound the wise…I use the egg to crack the nut to disgrace the stone…I use the basket to fetch water to disgrace the bucket! I am willing and able to turn your empowered zero into a hero!”

Activation through Desire to Develop

Regardless of our levels of giftedness or even accomplishment, we all must keep learning. There must never be room for complacency because he who stops being better stops being good. Moreover, it has been proven again and again that constant learners are constant earners!

Here is an interesting example of a Brooklyn physician, whom Arthur R. Pell called Dr. Curtis. Being a baseball fan, he often went to see the Giants team practise. In time, he became quite friendly with the team, and was invited to attend a banquet given in their honour. After the coffee and nuts were served, several prominent guests were called upon to “say a few words”.

Suddenly, he heard the toastmaster remark: “We have a physician with us tonight, and I am going to ask Dr. Curtis to talk on baseball playing.” Was he prepared? Of course! He had the best preparation in the world. He had been studying hygiene and practising Medicine for almost a third of a century. He could have sat in his chair and talked about this subject (health impacts of baseball playing) all night to the man seated on his right or left. But to get up and say the same things to even a small audience, well, that was another matter. In fact, that was a paralysing matter. His heart doubled its pace and skipped beats at the very contemplation of it. He had never made a public speech in his life, and every thought that he previously developed now took wings.

What was he to do? The audience was applauding. Everyone was looking at him. He shook his head. But that served only to heighten the applause, to increase the demand. The cries of “Dr Curtis, speech!” grew louder and more insistent. He was in a serious dilemma. He knew that if he got up, he would fail; that he would be unable to utter half a dozen sentences. So, he arose, and without saying a word, turned his back on his friends and walked silently out of the room, a deeply embarrassed and humiliated man.

The positive side however was that he didn’t let things remain that way for long. Soon after he returned to Brooklyn, he enrolled in Dale Carnegie’s course in public speaking. He was ready to do all he could not to face that embarrassing situation again. He was a kind of student that delights an instructor: He was in dead earnest. He wanted to be able to talk, and there was no half-heartedness about his desires. He prepared his talks thoroughly, practised them with a will, and never missed a single session of the course. He did precisely what such a student always does: He progressed at the rate that surprised him, that surpassed his fondest hopes.

After the first few sessions, his nervousness subsided, his confidence mounted higher and higher. In two months, he had become the star speaker of the group. He was soon accepting invitation to speak elsewhere; he now loved the feel and exhilaration of it, the distinction and additional friends it brought him.

A member of the New York City Republican Campaign Committee, hearing one of his public addresses, invited Dr. Curtis to his party. How surprised that politician would have been, had he realized that, only a year before, the speaker had fled a public banquet hall in shame and confusion because he was tongue-tied with audience fear.

It is instructive that Dr Curtis took a very bold step without looking back to develop his latent ability, and thus empowering his zero (weakness) to become a hero. He demonstrated wisdom in seeking to acquire public speaking skills to improve his life and society.

I urge you, reader, to take a cue from this man and many others who have turned their weaknesses to strengths and achieved the seemingly impossible by submitting themselves to the diligence, determination, discipline and sacrifice that training requires. Whatever level you are now, you can be so much better. YOUR BEST IS YET TO COME!

Thank you all for reading.

Watch out for the Book titled: “The Power of an Empowered Zero” (Awakening The Giant Within You!) byTolulope A. Adegoke. Foreword by Dr Yomi Garnett (CEO/Chancellor, Royal Biographical Institute, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S.A., U.K., Abuja, Nigeria.) Edited by Ola Aboderin.

Like this: Like Loading...