Girls’ Club: Guys, You Can Be Virgins Till Your Wedding Night

By Evangelist Temilolu Okeowo

Dear Aunty Temilolu,

At age 22, I have no girlfriend because I desire a great future and to be sincere, things are really working out for me. I see great things happening in my life every day. My friends mock me for not having a girlfriend and some have even gone further in their thinking believing I’m a gay but I know myself, I trust God and I know I’m very fit! How do I stand these friends who taunt me every day for not having a girlfriend?

My Dearest,

I must commend your stand in a depraved world as this and at a time when most of your age mates have been overcome by the spirit of the world and fleshly lust and can’t but sample as many ladies as they can! If only they knew what they were doing to themselves, HOW THEY’RE SCATTERING THEIR LIVES ALL OVER THE PLACE AND GIVING THE DEVIL A SUPER, STRONG HOLD ON THEIR LIVES! You can’t imagine the beautiful foundation, you’re laying for a glorious and most enviable future, you can’t imagine the altitude you would find yourself in life someday neither can you fathom the power of God welling up in you. I KNOW WHAT I’M TALKING ABOUT!

Most guys before the 1st quarter of their lives get themselves embroiled in an emotional/spiritual quagmire which hampers their development and growth at a time when they should be concentrating on their studies, self-development and laying a solid foundation for a successful life!

A lot have had their virtues and what should make them shine in life practically swallowed by demonic ladies. A lot are under curses from girls they raped, deceived, slept with and dumped! With God’s stamp on those curses! If only some guys knew what covenant they were entering into while deflowering girls, they would be more careful! Not everyone gets away with things that weigh heavily in the spirit realm!

Please separate yourself from those BACKWARD friends of yours, keep up with your supernatural flight and ensure you’re not cajoled into what could place an embargo on your destiny! Yessssss! And I know someone is reading and wondering why there are so many famous and successful but morally-bankrupt guys out there! My question is DO YOU KNOW THE TYPE OF STAR YOU CARRY? DO YOU KNOW WHAT IT WOULD TAKE TO MANIFEST? WHO SAYS THEY WON’T PAY FOR THEIR PROMISCUITY IN ONE WAY OR THE OTHER? I pray you receive sense in Jesus name!

May God glorify you and others reading as He did biblical Joseph and Daniel and make you AN ENVY OF NATIONS in Jesus name!!!

FINAL WORD

Chastity does not belong to the past. It saves you a lot of trouble, preserves your beautiful destiny and stands you out from the crowd. You are better off not engaging in pre-marital and extra-marital sex. Stay chaste!

