Fayemi Promises Memorable NAFEST 2021

Ekiti state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has assured that the atate is determined to make thus nafest a memorable experience. He stated that Ekiti is the most suitable state to host such a national programme of this magnitude, adding that Ekiti state is one of the most peaceful and hospital places in the country.

He spoke at the inauguration of the Local Organising Committee for Nafest 2021 at the Government House, Ado Ekiti on Tuesday. Ekiti state will host the featival between November 13 and 20.

Governor Fayemi urged members of the LOC to put in their best and write their names in gold. “Justify the confidence repose in you . There is a nexus between culture and development,” he added.

He promised members of the LOC support and urged them to discharge their duty with dedication, so that they can give a NAFEST everybody will be proud of.

Director general National Council for Arts and Culture Otunba Segun Runsewe commemded Gov. Fayemi for the administrative structure being put in palce, culminating in the constitution of the State LOC to be inuagurated.

He assured that the ciuncil will work closely with the state to ensure that this year’s nafest will be a nafrst with a difference.

“Looking at the theme of the festival Celebrating national unity in diversity, there is no better state and time to celebrate this diversity and strength of the Nogerian nation and her people,” he said.

Ekiti state commissioner for arts culture and tourism Prof Rasaki Ojo Bakare described the inauguration as historic becàuse it is the first time the LOC of a national event of this magnitude is being inuagurated in the state.

He noted that in the last two years, culture and tourism sectors of the state have witnessed great and remarkable revolution.

According to him, the right to host nafest this year is borne out of determination of the state to make Ekiti a beehivve of social economic activities. “This is with the consciousness to stimulate tourism activities and create prosperity for our local entrepreneurs and traders. Thus further bears another testimony to the genuineness of government i tention to eradicate poverty by attracting local and global investment opportunities to the state,” he said.

The ceremony witnessed the presentation of gifts by Otunba Runsewe to Gov. Fayemi, his wife and Prof Bakare.

