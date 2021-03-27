African Manufacturing Group’s (AMG) Post Harvest Solutions Scheme: Fruits in Cups!

By Aminu Owonikoko

1. Challenge:

Fruits such as mango, pineapple, guava often get perished after harvest before they reach final consumer. They are also seasonal. African farmers are not enjoying the fruit of their labour due to post harvest problem. Often, the fruits get perished on the farmland before they reach the market. The seasonality of the fruits make them not to be available year round. For decades, fruits have been known as a source of vitamin C but due to the post harvest issue, they degrade in vitamin C content and they are not available when needed by the consumers especially the fresh solid content.

2. Opportunity:

This project will provide an opportunity whereby consumer will have access to natural good vitamin C all year round. The freshness of the fruit will be captured inside the cup. It will add value to the fruit farmers’ life and investors by replenishing their pocket with good return on investment. The inhabitants/citizen of the country will have access to fresh fruits even when the fruits are not in season. It will also be a source of fibre which will aid digestion. Fibres are very good for human body both the children and the elderly people will enjoy the benefits of the project.

It will open up further market for the country economy such as energy generation from the food waste through the use of anaerobic digestion, expansion of plastic cup manufacturing for the fruit packaging. Employment opportunities will be opened up in the fruits plantation, fruits processing, distribution and marketing.

3. Work Programme:

The following approaches will be pursued in order to meet the reality of the project:

· Fruits Sourcing: In the short term, quality fruits will be sourced from reliable farmers at the initial stage of the project. In the long term, the company will own its plantation where the fruits will be sourced.

· Industry Machinery and Location: The industry will be located very close to the plantation to save transportation costs. Processing machines such as peeler, dicer, juice extractor, filler, and sealer will be acquired both locally and internationally.

· Technical Partnership: Technical partnership will be formed with Practical Solutions International (PSI) Limited in the United Kingdom. PSI is chosen because of their expertise in the global food business and supply chain.

· Marketing and Distribution: In the short term, the products distribution will be outsourced to a reliable haulage company in Nigeria. The 4Ps’ of marketing strategy will be used. The 4Ps’ are Product, Price, Promotion and Place. In the long term, the company will develop its own transportation scheme to distribute the products.

· Research and Development: Continuous research will be taking place in the company in order to make sure that the company have competitive edge. New products will be researched and developed for the company to be self-sustained. For example, Jam can be produced from orange fruits waste.

4. Finance:

Financial analysis will be presented in the final feasibility studies manuscript but based on practical experience, the project cost will be avoidable, reasonable and not punitive to meet local and international standards and best practices.