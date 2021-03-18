Masari Suggests 2023 Presidency Be Zoned to Southern Nigeria, Silent on Which South

Ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, says Southern Nigeria should produce the next President.

President Muhammadu Buhari who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) swept to power in 2015 after defeating ex-President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Buhari was also re-elected in 2019 after beating PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and will complete his constitutionally mandated tenure in 2023.

But Masari who spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today which aired on Friday said a non-northerner should succeed President Buhari in 2023.

“If you ask me as a person Aminu, I think we should move the presidency to the southern part of the country,” he said when asked which zone should have the 2023 presidency.

Although he did not specify which particular geographical region of the south should produce the next Presidency, he, however, added, “South is South.”

The governor is confident that the ruling APC will fare well after President Buhari’s tenure despite the challenges the country currently faces.

To Masari, the APC came at a time when the economy was in a comatose situation, hence the introduction of social programmes link the TraderMoni, AnchorBorrower, School feeding among several others.

He stated that no political party has brought social interventions for the betterment of the masses in Nigeria’s history like the APC.

When asked if the APC was the nation’s saviour, the governor replied saying: “Of course, by all means. Let everybody come with a balance sheet of what they got yesterday and what we get today and compare notes.”

Speaking on banditry activities in the northwestern region, Governor Masari kicked against the idea of granting blanket amnesty to the bandits.

He insisted that the bandits needed moral and spiritual support to realise the evil perpetrated by killing people.

Channels TV

