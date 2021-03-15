My Problem is Spiritual, Says Man Who Raped a Minor

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo has remanded one Azeez Quadri for defiling a minor.

The plea of the defendant was not taken by the court and the magistrate, Dr Segun Ayilara, who remanded him at the Ilesha Correctional Centre.

The prosecutor, Elisha Olusegun, said 20-year-old Quadri, who was arraigned on Friday, had on March 6, 2021, in the Ara area of Ede indecently assaulted the girl.

Responding to questions from the court, Quadri, said he always could not control his sexual urge whenever he saw opposite sex and blamed his situation on a spiritual problem.

He said the victim was the first girl he would have carnal knowledge of, but added that he always felt like sleeping with any opposite sex he came in contact with.

Ayilara adjourned the matter till March 15, 2021.

