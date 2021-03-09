ACF Commends Matawalle for Exposing Sponsors of Bandits

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commended Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State for exposing sponsors of banditry.

In a statement yesterday by its spokesman, Emmanuel Yawe, the group stated: “About a week ago, ACF issued a press release calling on Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle to name the people collaborating with kidnappers and bandits in his state, saying he knew the collaborators and that Nigerians will be shocked to know them.”

The chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh then called “on the governor to give the names and let the heavens falls.” Yawe went on: “We are happy to note that the government of Zamfara has acted appropriately. A soldier and his girlfriend have been arrested in Zamfara for supplying arms and military uniforms to bandits.

“The deputy chief of staff to the Zamfara state governor, who represented him at a press conference, said the arrest followed community-based intelligence.

“The governor has also approved the removal of the Emir of Maru, Abubakar Chika and the district head of Kanoma, Lawal Ahmed, for allegedly giving support to bandits behind hundreds of deaths.”

The spokesman further said: “The emir and the district head have been on suspension since June last year and were under investigation which found them guilty of the complaints from their subjects.”

Besides, the Primate of All Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba, has accused influential Nigerians of sponsoring criminality in the country.

He warned that if the prevailing insecurity was not urgently addressed, communities might resort to self-help. Addressing newsmen at the end of this year’s seven-day Lent in Abuja, Ndukuba submitted: “Let the government rise up to its responsibility of securing the people and their property.”

Also, a member of the eighth Senate and rights activist, Shehu Sani, has applauded the Catholic Bishops in Nigeria for speaking truth to power in the most populous nation.

The ex-representative of Kaduna Central senatorial district spoke when the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna Diocese, Manoso Ndagoso, hosted him. The cleric described him as a “bridge builder of note.”

The Guardian

