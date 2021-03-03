Prepare for National Assignment, Kwankwaso Tells Wike

A former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has called on the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to prepare for national assignment after completing his second term in 2023.

Kwankwaso said this when he inaugurated the Rumuogba flyover in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, on Tuesday.

The former Kano State governor told Wike, “Your Excellency, keep on moving, keep on doing the right thing. Being a governor is a very serious challenge. It is a serious assignment.

“It is a contract between you and your people for eight years. Now we are almost six years. We have just two years plus to be in Government House, here in Rivers State, before by the grace of God you move forward for the national assignment.”

In his address, Wike said, “For me, Rivers State deserves the best. I’ve told the Deputy Governor and our team, yes, this is our second tenure but we are going to work as if it is our first tenure. That is what we are doing.

“Let me tell the people of the Rivers State today, in the next two weeks, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, will come back and sign a contract with Rivers State Government, a project where we are going to build a Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Centre. It shall be the best in this country and shall be completed in 14 months.”

He explained that, the inauguration of the Rumuogba flyover had left so many people speechless, because, they least expected that such a feat would be accomplished.

Wike urged the people of the state to expect the inauguration of five additional flyovers within the next 12months. The flyovers include those in: Rumuola, Ogbunuabali, GRA, Aba Road Rumukalagbor and Ikwerre road -Olu-Obasanjo.

The Punch

