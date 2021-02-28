Headline

Just In: Kidnapped Zamfara Schoolgirls Released

The kidnapped schoolgirls of Government Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State have been released and are currently in the palace of the Emir of Anka waiting for transportation to Gusau, the state capital.

A very competent source had informed Sunday PUNCH on Saturday that negotiations with the bandits who kidnapped the schoolgirls had reached a very advanced stage, saying “they may be in Gusau today.”

The girls who were kidnapped on Friday were believed to have been taken to a forest by bandits who reportedly disguised as security personnel.

A source said the girls were kept in the forest between Dangulbi and Sabon Birnin Banaga in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The incident was the latest mass kidnapping for ransom by armed gangs in the North in recent weeks.

