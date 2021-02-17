Headline

Just In: Bandits Invade Niger School, Abduct Staff and Students, Kill One

Eric 1 day ago
0 487 Less than a minute

By Eric Elezuo

Bandits have reportedly invaded the Government Science College, Kadara, Rafi Local Government Area in Niger State, killing one student and abducting an undisclosed number of others including staff.

According to Channels TV reports on Sunrise Daily, the gunmen were said to have entered the school around 2am on Wednesday dressed in the school’s uniform.

The operation, according to reports started from the staff quarters, and ended at the students’ hostels.

Details soon…

Eric

Related Articles

Billionaire Femi Otedola Celebrates Daughter, Temi On Her Birthday

March 20, 2019

Again, EFCC Invites Ekweremadu over Assets

July 30, 2018

Herdsmen Killings: Obasanjo, Soyinka Knock Buhari

June 28, 2018

Tolani, Otedola’s daughter Drops News Video, Ba Mi Lo

January 20, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: