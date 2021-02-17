Just In: Bandits Invade Niger School, Abduct Staff and Students, Kill One

By Eric Elezuo

Bandits have reportedly invaded the Government Science College, Kadara, Rafi Local Government Area in Niger State, killing one student and abducting an undisclosed number of others including staff.

According to Channels TV reports on Sunrise Daily, the gunmen were said to have entered the school around 2am on Wednesday dressed in the school’s uniform.

The operation, according to reports started from the staff quarters, and ended at the students’ hostels.

Details soon…

