Declare State of Emergency on Security, Senate Tells Buhari

The senate has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency over the prevalent insecurity in the country.

The move is coming hours after the abduction of some secondary students in Kagara, Niger state.

The resolution of the senate followed a motion sponsored by Mohammed Sani Musa, senator representing Niger east.

While moving his motion on Wednesday, Musa said it was gathered that the gunmen stormed the school wearing military uniforms.

“The bandits were in military uniforms when they attacked the boarding school overpowered the security guards before whisking away the students, the numbers are yet to be confirmed,” the lawmaker said.

“Headcount is being conducted in the school as we speak to ascertain the number of students kidnapped.

“The constitution stipulates that the welfare of citizens is the primary responsibility of government, so governments at all levels owe it as a duty to provide adequate security.

“The abduction is coming on the heels of the yet to be unresolved abduction of 300 students from Kankara, Katsina state.”

The upper legislative chamber also asked Buhari to implement the recommendations of a report by its ad-hoc panel on security challenges in the country.

Gunmen stormed Government Science College, Kagara, in the wee hours of Wednesday and made away with some students.

Following the attack, the Niger state government ordered the immediate closure of all boarding schools in four local government areas.

The LGAs are Rafi, Munya, Shiroro, and Mariga.

President Buhari has also deployed the recently-appointed service chiefs to the state, mandating them “to ensure immediate and safe return of all the captives”.

He also asked the service chiefs to “coordinate the rescue operation and meet with state officials, community leaders, as well as parents and staff” of the school.

