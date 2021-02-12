Constitutional Lawyer, Mike Ozekhome Writes for The Boss Newspaper

By Eric Elezuo

Renowned human rights activist, constitutional lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ozekhome, is now a columnist for the prestigious Boss Newspaper.

Ozekhome is an achiever of great repute, whose voice on national issues cutting across political, judicial, social and otherwise, has resonated far and wide.

Ozekhome’s column on The Boss Newspaper, titled The Oracle, will prophetically x-tray matters of national and international importance towards proffering a solution and guiding the stakeholders aright.

Ozekhome is not however, new on the national terrain and fact writing as he is read on other major national dailies constantly.

He debuts on The Boss this Saturday, February 13, 2021 both online and on PDF package.

The Boss Newspaper comes highly recommended in the broadcast industry with fresh facts, breaking news and highly researched stories.

