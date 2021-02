Femi Fani-Kayode Has Joined APC, Says Kogi Gov, Bello

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, has formally announced in viral video that former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fani Kayode joined the All Progressive Congress after rumours about it flew around days ago.

Like this: Like Loading...