FG’s Palliative to NANTA Intact, Members Delaying Disbursement – Akporiaye

The President of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, has declared that the palliative received from Federal Government through the Ministry of Aviation is intact as some members refused to send their account details to the agency for disbursement.

This was made known during the first quarter media parley on the state of travel trade/aviation sector on Tuesday as she acknowledged that the funds which in total is N196million will only go to certified financial members of NANTA and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) which in total are over 800.

According to her, the palliative might not be able to solve all havoc the COVID-19 pandemic has wrecked on its members but it will be able to cater for one or two bills in their business.

She made it known that the pandemic challenged the very legacy of united NANTA with its members not sure of what to expect or where the next meal and business will come from. “Yet, some members are not sending; they think we’re lying and we’re giving them time to send the details. This is why there is delay in disbursement.”

“Moreover, evidence of disbursement must be sent back to the Ministry. And when the association was recently contacted by the Ministry from Abuja for the evidence of disbursement, I told them what our plight is, and they understand that until we have our members’ details complete, we’re not disbursing the fund,” she said.

Recalling the impacts of the pandemic on the sector, the President said the impact on global travel and consequent impact on Nigerian travel trade sector was like the road to Gethsemane. “It was brutish, unexpected and fearful.

“It was at this hour of global and national darkness that my administration came on board. We built a coalition, not only from our members but also our principals. We had to think out of the box and give hope, opportunities and strengths to our members. No doubt, this helped them remain focused even in the midst of these challenges.

“We are working round the clock to provide more services and opportunities for our members, particularly in reaching out to our various stakeholders to provide windows of opportunities and support to NANTA members at this critical time.”

From the statistics released by the President, she said the NANTA total sale for 2020 first quarter in comparison to 2019 shows how deepened the pandemic ate into the sector productivity.

The statistic pegged the sales of January 2019 at $57.79million, while that of January 2020 was $70.03million. February 2019 saw $51.52million compared to that of February 2020 $59.16million. March 2019 recorded $80.55million, while March 2020 recorded $23.26millions. While April 2019 saw $92.52million, April 2020 saw a loss of $-1.38million. This pegged the total sales recorded for 2019 first quarter at $282.6million, while that of 2020 first quarter was $151million.

However, the President lauded the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for the support given to NANTA in such a time like this. “They gave us a shoulder to lean on, supporting our recovery efforts, oxygenating the breath to our collective future and survival.”

She stated that IATA has been so lenient with the association. “Our annual obligations were reconsidered since 2020 was a year of tumor coupled with the foreign exchange challenges with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).”

“With this, we only sent them a comprehensive letter demanding a review. We didn’t win the battle but they gave us a soft-landing. They even encourage our members to communicate with them by opening a communication channel for counselling and advice on what to do to stay afloat the challenges from the pandemic.”

Speaking on forex challenges with bank, NANTA Financial Secretary, Mr. Daisi Olotu, said the association’s request of $60,000 from the bank to pay the annual dues of all its members across the country to IATA was denied as the bank was only able to give $4,000; sometimes $2,000 or $3,000.

“The bank made it known to us that they will continue to bid the requested amount from CBN, and this was what we related to the IATA; and they listened to us.”

He, therefore, urged the authority in charge of forex to consider the sincerity of purpose of those requesting foreign exchange in order to ensure the activities of those; like NANTA who are massively in need of forex are not in jeopardy.

The President also revealed that the COVID vaccination is the road to the recovery of the sector as this would enable travelers to be confident about their health safety.

She also urged the members of the association to be patient and not cut corners to remain above the waters.

“In weeks to come, we have instructed our training committee to come up with training modules beneficial to our members as we take bold steps to engage alternate openings which can help us provide better services to Nigerian passengers and our stakeholders”

The parley was graced by NANTA Lagos Zone Vice-President, Mr. Yinka Folami; NANTA Vice-President, Hezekiah Afolabi, and members of the press.

