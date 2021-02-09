News

CACOVID Denies BUA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Contribution

Eric 5 hours ago
0 4 Less than a minute

The private sector-led coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has disowned the statement by the BUA group, stating that the company plans to purchase one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for Nigeria.

In a statement issued earlier on Monday, the BUA group had announced that it would purchase one million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, through the AfreximBank vaccine programme in partnership with Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

However, in a counter statement, CACOVID denied BUA’s contribution to securing the doses, stating that purchase of the vaccine cannot be done by individuals or companies, but only through the federal government.

TheCable

Eric

Related Articles

Chibok/Dapchi Girls Kidnap: Reno Omokri Faults Buhari’s Claims

March 15, 2018

‘Credible evidence’ linking Saudi crown prince to Khashoggi murder

June 19, 2019

Justice Okon Abang Alleges Metuh Fell on His Own

May 22, 2018

Police Hold Security Concert for Youths in Lagos

March 5, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: