CACOVID Denies BUA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Contribution
The private sector-led coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has disowned the statement by the BUA group, stating that the company plans to purchase one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for Nigeria.
In a statement issued earlier on Monday, the BUA group had announced that it would purchase one million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, through the AfreximBank vaccine programme in partnership with Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).
However, in a counter statement, CACOVID denied BUA’s contribution to securing the doses, stating that purchase of the vaccine cannot be done by individuals or companies, but only through the federal government.
