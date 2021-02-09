CACOVID Denies BUA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Contribution

The private sector-led coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has disowned the statement by the BUA group, stating that the company plans to purchase one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for Nigeria.

In a statement issued earlier on Monday, the BUA group had announced that it would purchase one million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, through the AfreximBank vaccine programme in partnership with Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

However, in a counter statement, CACOVID denied BUA’s contribution to securing the doses, stating that purchase of the vaccine cannot be done by individuals or companies, but only through the federal government.

TheCable

Like this: Like Loading...