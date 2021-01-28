Musings on 2023 by Kingsley Moghalu

The most important criteria for anyone to be President of Nigeria in 2023 is VISION and CAPACITY (competence).

Nigeria also has challenges of nationhood, justice and equity. Aso Rock has been rotated since 1999. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. The key is to put competence first, and then look for it in a part of the country that has not been given the opportunity that has been given others.

That’s how #ToBuildaNation that is inclusive. Idealism + Realism = Progress.

When I ran for president for 2019 I was very well received around the country — in the north, the west, the east and the south. I did not run on the basis of my ethnic identity but rather that of a pan-Nigerian vision that put Nigerians first before their ethnic or religious provenance. But many of those same compatriots also said to me: “We like you. You are sound and solution-oriented. But it’s still the turn of the North. In 2023 it will be that of the East, and if you come out then, you have my vote”.

As 2023 looms, I’ve been thinking and consulting across the board, young and old, men and women. I will make my decision known when it’s final. And it won’t be 12 months to the election. Lessons learned.

Nigeria needs a modern leader for the 21st century. Someone New. Different. Bold.

#ParadigmShift . We can’t continue with the worship of the gods of small things while serious countries with serious leaders are making progress based on vision, intellect, ideas, and focus. All Nigerians are God’s children too. We deserve our place in the global sun.

Like this: Like Loading...