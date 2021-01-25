Governor Obaseki Congratulates Constitutional Lawyer, Jefferson Uwoghiren At 55

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has felicitated with constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Jefferson Uwoghiren on his 55th birthday.

The Governor, in a statement, described the lawyer as a relentless fighter for the rule of law and constitutionality, praying that God grants him the wisdom and strength to continue advocating for a better life for the poor and underprivileged in the society.

According to Obaseki, “It is with great joy that I celebrate you, Jefferson Uwoghiren, a jurist par excellence on your birthday.

“As an advocate of morality, integrity, excellence and a strong defender of the rule of law, Uwoghiren has continued to use his deep knowledge of the law to defend the weak and poor of the society, contributing immensely to the development of the state and country.

“I pray that the Almighty God will grant you long life, good health and more wisdom to better serve humanity and the society.”

