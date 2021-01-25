ACF Recants, Says We’re for Peace, We Are Not Beating Drums of War

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said on Sunday it was for peace and for not war.

Apparently referring to its widely reported statement on Saturday, the northern body said it never called for another civil with regard to the ongoing attacks on Fulani communities in Oyo State.

Yawe told The Punch in Kaduna on Sunday that the group was not beating drums for war.

He said, “Our earlier statement on this issue was intended to call the attention of federal and state South-West governments to a trend which may lead us to war if they did not act quickly.

“We did not call for war or beat drums of war as falsely interpreted and given banal headline by a newspaper. But honestly, we are scared of the current trend. Our aim is peace.”

