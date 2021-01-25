Headline

ACF Recants, Says We’re for Peace, We Are Not Beating Drums of War

Eric 10 hours ago
0 100 Less than a minute

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said on Sunday it was for peace and for not war.

Apparently referring to its widely reported statement on Saturday, the northern body said it never called for another civil with regard to the ongoing attacks on Fulani communities in Oyo State.

Yawe told The Punch in Kaduna on Sunday that the group was not beating drums for war.

He said, “Our earlier statement on this issue was intended to call the attention of federal and state South-West governments to a trend which may lead us to war if they did not act quickly.

“We did not call for war or beat drums of war as falsely interpreted and given banal headline by a newspaper. But honestly, we are scared of the current trend.  Our aim is peace.”

Eric

Related Articles

US Govt Advises Citizens to Stay Off Abuja Roads Till Further Notice

July 10, 2019

Ahead 2019: EU Reacts To Gov. Nasir El-Rufai

February 7, 2019

30 Years of Living and Working in Lagos (Part 3)

May 18, 2018

Friday Sermon: Of Tragedy and Hope

March 8, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: