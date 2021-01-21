Headline

APC Releases List of National Registration Committee Members, Set for Inauguration

Eric 22 hours ago
0 291 Less than a minute

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the names of committee members to supervise the registration exercise of party members across the nation.

In a bulletin sited by The Boss, the party noted that the inauguration of the committee members will be done by the party’s National Caretaker Committee chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Hon Mai Mala Buni.

The Committee members are:
1) Governor of Niger State, H. E. Abubakar Bello Lolo – chairman
2) Sen. Ken Nnamani – member
3) Sen. lawal Shuaibu – member
4) Sen. Osita izunaso – Member
5) Alh Tijani Tumsa – Member
6) Engr Rotimi Fashekin – Member
7) Sen. John Akpanudoedehe – secretary

Eric

Related Articles

Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea, Amin Dalhatu, Plays Host to Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi, Showers Accolades

July 4, 2019

Meet APC Five Top Contenders for Ekiti Governorship Seat

April 14, 2018

Ambode Out as Fashola, Saraki, Keyamo, Akpabio, Others Make Buhari’s 43 Man Ministerial List

July 23, 2019

Femi Otedola Again: Rescues Sick Lecturer In Akwa-Ibom State

October 26, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: