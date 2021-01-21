APC Releases List of National Registration Committee Members, Set for Inauguration

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the names of committee members to supervise the registration exercise of party members across the nation.

In a bulletin sited by The Boss, the party noted that the inauguration of the committee members will be done by the party’s National Caretaker Committee chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Hon Mai Mala Buni.

The Committee members are:

1) Governor of Niger State, H. E. Abubakar Bello Lolo – chairman

2) Sen. Ken Nnamani – member

3) Sen. lawal Shuaibu – member

4) Sen. Osita izunaso – Member

5) Alh Tijani Tumsa – Member

6) Engr Rotimi Fashekin – Member

7) Sen. John Akpanudoedehe – secretary

