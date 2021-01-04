NDA Debunks Rumours of Sales of Forms

By Eric Elezuo

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has debunked the news making the rounds of a purported sale of forms from the academy.

In a press statement signed by Academy Public Relations Officer, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, and titled DISCLAIMER: NDA 73REGULAR COURSE ENTRY FORMS NOT ON SALE, the academy informed the public that “any information circulating on the social media purporting sale of the forms is false and has no link with the NDA”.

He advised the public to “shun any individual or group offering sale of NDA forms, as doing any business with such fraudulent individuals or groups will be at the bearer’s risk.”

The statement further advised the general public to source all information relating to admissions into the NDA from the official website: www.nda.edu.ng and on some national dailies just as ‘interested applicants are advised to periodically check our website for information relating to all NDA admissions as well as other matters of interest.’

