I Was Once Under Pressure to marry chioma, Davido Reveals

Award-winning Nigerian musician, Davido has opened up on the challenges he faced after making his relationship with his fiancée, Chioma public.

According to the father of three, bringing his relationship with Chioma to the limelight had an adverse effect on their affair, as everyone was in their business.

He further revealed that at some point, after his relationship became public through one of his music videos, ‘Assurance’, he was pressured to officially do the wedding.

Davido who made this revelation in a recent interview with Ndani TV said:-

“After the Assurance video, Chioma received hate messages from people. Her parents even got hateful messages.

“It affected our relationship too. Chioma went from being a private person. It affected our relationship a lot then I realized people don’t like something good.

“We started having issues at some point and we decided not to tell anyone anything about us, that’s was when I decided to go offline for a while

“Before Assurance video, our relationship was so good. The dynamics between us changed after our relationship became Public. It was like everybody’s relationship and business.

“I felt pressured at some point to officially do the wedding but now I don’t. At the end of the day it’s between both of us and our families.”

When asked if they would still get married, Davido affirmed that but said it’s not the right time.

According to him:-

“We would get married but not now. We are trying to make the foundation solid and I’m so happy now that Chioma is focused on making money.

“We are not riding on the wave that people want this for us.”

