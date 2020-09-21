Edo 2020: Capt Hosa Okunbo Congratulates Obaseki

By Eric Elezuo

Chairman, Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo, has congratulated the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, on his victory at the governorship polls held on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Okunbo, in a statement he personally signed observed that “it is incumbent upon me as a protagonist for the candidate of the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to now issue a statement in my personal capacity as a private citizen as I did at various times during the campaign.”

The billionaire businessman also congratulated the people of Edo “who took the civic responsibility with a sense of urgency and trooped out to express themselves.”

While wishing Governor Obaseki the best of luck, Okunbo prayed that the next four years will take Edo State to the ‘promised land’.

In the spirit of sportsmanship, he beckoned on all Edo indigenes home and abroad to join hands with the Governor to build a vibrant democracy and a vibrant economy where the youths can find gainful employment in an atmosphere of peace and security.

See Okunbo’s statement in full:

