Entertainment

Bobrisky Showers Erica with N1m Gift

Eric 4 mins ago
Confessed crossdresser, Bobrisky, has reportedly gifted ex-BBNaija housemate with a gift of One Million Naira.

The N1 million gift was reported via popular social media influencer, Istablog, through an Instagram screen shot photo posted on their Twitter handle.

The message, obviously communicated between Bobrisky and Erica saw the former BBN housemate acknowledging receipt of the money and the donor promising more gifts in the near future.

Erica, who became a toast among fans of the reality TV show was evicted on the 47th of the programme. But ever since, has received more love than before, from the high and mighty in the society.

