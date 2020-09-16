Arik Air Resumes Flight Operations

Arik Air has resumed flight operations after the disruption of its flights.

Thousands of air passengers were left stranded on Monday as workers under the auspices of the National Union of Air Transport Employees and the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Arik Air branch, grounded the operations of Arik Air nationwide.

A statement by the spokesperson of the airline, Adebanji Ola, said flights operated in and out of Lagos on Tuesday.

Part of the statement read, “The management of Arik Air (In Receivership) is pleased to announce the resumption of normal flight operations after Monday’s disruption by a group of unionists.

“All our early morning flights for Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 operated in and out of Lagos on schedule and all other flights for the day will operate as scheduled.

“Once again, we apologise to all our valued customers for the disruption to their travel plans on Monday and assure them of our resolve to continually adhere to safety standards.”

It also directed passengers who could not fly on Monday to modify their tickets at no extra cost to travel at any time.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Innocent Atasie said the strike had been temporarily suspended pending a mediatory meeting scheduled by the Nigerian Civil Aviation for Tuesday.

Arik Air premises were on Tuesday manned by police officers from the Airport Police Command, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Police Command to allow operations return to normalcy

The Punch

