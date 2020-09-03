Headline

Petrol Price Hike: Filling Stations Adjust Pump Prices to New Rate

Eric 1 day ago
Less than 24 hours after the increase in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) was announced, some filling stations in Lagos and Ogun states have adjusted their pump prices, selling the product at between N150 and N162 per litre.

The Punch reports that a visit to several filling stations along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, reveals that Fatgbems sold a litre of petrol at N162; NNPC, N160; and Mobil, N159.9.

Enyo sold the product at N159.9 per litre; Capital Oil and Gas, N158; and Oando, N150.

The Punch

