NYCN Honours Ozekhome for Speaking Truth to Power

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has presented a leading Constitutional Lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, the award of GARKUWAN MATTASSAN AREWA (the shield of Northern Youth ) and PARAGON OF JUDICIAL TRANSFORMATION.

During the brief ceremony, which took place at Ozekhome’s Maitama, Abuja office, the group hailed the constitutional lawyer for ‘speaking truth to power, interrogating authority, defending human rights of Nigerians and standing up for democracy, rule of law, transparency and due process in governance.’

In his speech, the president of the group, Dr Isa Abubakar, thanked Dr Ozekhome for being the voice of the voiceless and taking up the struggle from where his mentor, late Chief Gani Fawehinmi SAN stopped.

The delegation of eight members also presented Ozekhome a plaque and medal symbolising his induction into the Arewa Youth Council Hall of Fame.

Among the delegates that attended the event were the group’s Vice President, Engr. Labaran Abubakar; Abdulmalik Alfa, Esq (Legal Adviser), Hajia Zainab Abubakar (Director, Gender), Hajia Salmat Ibrahim (Financial Secretary), Hon Yahaya Garuba (North -West Co-ordinator), Hon Haruna Gwanem, (Director, Programmes) and Hon Yahuza Yusuf (Co-ordinator, North Central).

