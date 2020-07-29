‘No Amount of Kneeling Will Save Oshiomhole’

The Deputy Governor of Edo State and the running mate to Governor Godwin Obaseki in the September 19 election, Philip Shaibu, has said no amount of kneeling stunt would save the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, and his party’s candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, from defeat.

Shaibu said this during a campaign that started from Akpakpava Road in Benin City, through Ekpoma to Jattu, in the Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

He, however, noted that the governorship electioneering would be issue-based, with a focus on performance and not on persons nor throwing of tantrums and making deceptive public appearances.

He said, “No amount of kneeling stunt will save the former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, and his candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, from defeat.”

The Deputy Governor explained that the election would present Edo people the opportunity to decide the future of their unborn children and not a time to think about pecuniary gains and egos of wannabe godfathers.

